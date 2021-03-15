Sagicor empowers clients, team members for IWD

Sagicor empowers clients, team members for IWDMonday, March 15, 2021
|
As part of its observance of Women's Month, Sagicor Group Jamaica empowered and engaged its team members in a series of woman-centric motivational learning sessions.
Starting its celebration on March 3, the company's Group Human Resources' Learning and Development Unit created a safe space for women to freely discuss gender-related matters. From money management to career development and family relationships, the breakfast learning series dubbed 'Beyond All Limits – #BeyondWoman' left nothing unsaid. The panellists, which included leading Sagicor women and external experts, shared their experiences, and had frank discussions on the topics: 'Making Money, Moving Mountains', 'Slay', 'Rumor Has It' and 'EmpowHer'.
On International Women's Day, Sagicor Bank Jamaica also surprised each of its female clients visiting its branches with a sweet treat – a box of specially curated macarons. To specially honour the day, the bank had a beautiful floral showpiece in the form of a woman erected outside its Dominica Drive Head Office, which served as a delightful backdrop for clients to capture beautiful photos.
