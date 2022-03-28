Sarnia Coke's Will to Live, Push Through

SARNIA Coke in her book Will to Live, Push Through has made the decision to open up about her life in a bid to inspire others who might be going through similar experiences.

Will to Live, Push Through was authored by Coke with the assistance of Lamoy Patterson who guided her through the process. It was originally released in late 2019, however, Coke gained back the rights for a rerelease at the end of 2021. The book is available at lulu.com and online stores, including Amazon, and Barnes and Noble.

“I decided to share my story; a profound story of how I overcame my tribulations of homelessness, mental and physical abuse, hunger, and trauma. My decision to write and share my story with the world is not to be pitied or for anyone to feel sorrow. I wrote this book because I want people who are going through struggles in their lives, feeling like the pain won't end, to know that the saying is true, “Nothing lasts forever,” said Coke.

For the past year, Coke has worked as a broadcaster with US-based Internet radio station Listen2usradio.com. She hosts a programme called The Push Through Show.

Originally from Priory in St Ann, she migrated to the United States more than 30 years ago and studied at the University of Phoenix where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration Management. She also did legal studies at Kaplan University.

Regarding the title of her book, Coke said: “I found my will and that will is my daughter and prayer — breaking generational curse. During my struggles with depression, heartbreak, and betrayal, I wanted to give up. I remember one day taking sleeping pills and praying to God to take my life, but He had a plan for me. His plan was to make me proposer and not to harm. I know my life on this Earth or better yet my journey is for a purpose and that purpose is to let others know to find their will to live and push through.”

She added, “Whatever you are going through, whatever your faith and what you believe in, please know you are not alone. You are being prepared for something much greater, and whenever the time comes, I assure you, you will know why those days were so dark. Push through.”