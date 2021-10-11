Shed a few pounds with herbs

ONCE some of us realise that we are putting on a few extra pounds, we'll try everything possible to take them off. Using natural products like herbs is growing in popularity as a weight loss method, and they have been a common ingredient in dietary supplements which help to improve nutrition and burn fat.

What are some of these herbs?

Nutritionist Donovan Grant says herbs such as cerasee, psyllium, cascara, and senna can be used for detoxing the body, which is the first step. Many bitter herbs are good for cleaning out the colon and detoxing the body — in other words, they are good at getting out extra faeces from the walls as well as the general area of the colon. If the colon gets cleansed, the stomach region, for example, can become smaller, Grant says.

Other popular natural products that can be used include aloe, rice bitters, vervine and bitterwood.

“These herbs can be used as a tea for about nine days initially,” he said, while cautioning users to speak with a professional about which of these herbs might be best and how to use them, before starting a programme.

Here are some other herbs that other nutritional sources recommend, which contain different elements to help you lose those extra pounds.

Ginger

Ginger, which is a hot, fragrant spice, is often used in folk medicine for a range of ailments such as hypertension and arthritis, which is why some research would indicate that it aids in weight loss. The herb contains compounds called gingerols and shogaols, which help to stimulate several biological activities in your body once consumed.

Fenugreek

This is a clover-like herb which can be used for culinary and medicinal purposes. The aromatic plant contains a water-soluble fibre known as galactomannan that helps to control your appetite, eventually resulting in proper management of your weight.

Ginseng

This herb, which is commonly called “man-root”, is known to boost your metabolism, contributing to weight loss. One online study even indicated that once ginseng is ingested, it alters the bacteria in the stomach in a way that changes the way the body burns fat.

Black pepper

This is a common spice used in most households worldwide but did you know that it could help you to lose weight? We use black pepper to flavour our daily meals but it has greater benefits than you could imagine, such as helping with bone health, metabolism and wound healing. Black pepper contains a compound called piperine which helps to improve digestion and metabolic performance. Using the spice to make a tea in your daily diet can help in managing obesity.

Cinnamon

Here is another herb, which many households across the world use a lot. Cinnamon is used on toast, in lattes and in porridges too for a little more flavour. But it helps with overall weight loss too, as it reduces the bad effects of eating foods that contain a lot of fat.

