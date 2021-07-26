Sonya Binns: The giving phlebotomist

SONYA Binns is a health-care professional who firmly believes in giving as much as she takes. As a trained phlebotomist whose job is to draw blood from patients, the 55-year-old wife and mother has donated more than 100 units of her own blood.

“It makes me feel content knowing that I am saving the life of a complete stranger who I may never get a chance to meet. Just knowing that someone had an opportunity to have a second chance at life because of my blood donation gives me great pleasure,” expressed Binns.

The super donor first gave blood when her sister was pregnant 38 years ago, and decided to continue because it gave her the opportunity to save lives. Her most profound memory was when someone in need of blood reached out to her directly to ask if she could donate. Binns shared the moving story which she says solidified her commitment and mission to continue voluntary donations.

“Some years ago, an elderly lady reached out to me after reading an article that featured me. She shared how she didn't know me but was desperately in need of blood because of an operation she had to do. She had no one to donate blood for her,” Binns recalled. “She was located all the way in Clarendon, and I was in Kingston, and so we had to arrange for someone to come to the Blood Bank to pick up the donation receipt. After I donated the blood, I forgot about it until a few months later when she reached out to me again, thanking me for saving her life.”

Her giving spirit has also steered her into leading a blood drive initiative with the East Jamaica Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, Kencot. Declaring that she sees no better way to celebrate life than helping to save others, Binns started an annual blood drive on her birthday last year. Beginning with 16 donors, Binns' birthday drive grew to 29 people in 2021, despite the pandemic. While she is still a way off her blood drive target of 50 units, she continues to give personally as she knows there are still lives to be saved.

Binns recently received a plaque from the Malta brand and recognition from the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) where her name was unveiled on the Blood Donors Honours List in recognition of her life-changing contributions. It's a well-deserved gesture for Binns who religiously gives blood once every three months. “Even though I am not doing this for recognition, I am truly humbled and I want to thank Malta and the Blood Bank for the award. Blood is something money can't buy, it's something one person can freely give to another. People live when people give,” she urged.

Malta Brand Manager Melissa-Kim Dunkley lauded Binns and other donors who were recognised for their invaluable contributions.

“This is absolutely amazing and such a selfless way to give back. These donors have made a meaningful contribution and we were so very happy to show some appreciation with Malta awards and gift baskets, which is a small way to say thanks,” said Dunkley.

On average, the NBTS receives between 23,000 and 32,000 units of blood each year, which is just a fraction of the 60,000 units the country needs to supply people who need blood for emergency cases, elective surgeries and other procedures in the health sector.