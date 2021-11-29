IF you're thinking of starting your locs journey, congratulations! Locs are one of the more versatile hairstyles black women can get, but deciding which set to start with can be tricky.

Enter naturalist Sasha Falconer, who describes a few of the more popular styles you can get once you decide to get loc-ed.

“There are several different methods to start locs, and what you choose will depend on what your ultimate goal is,” she said. “You also will have to take your hair texture, length and budget into account, as well as whether you will have time for maintenance, and what activities you're involved in — example a swimmer would need a more low maintenance style that can stand up to that kind of environment,” she added.

“Ultimately you're choosing a style that will look good, even as you continue your regular routine.”

Two strands

“This method is best for those with coarser hair textures who would not be involved in activities with great hair manipulation,” Falconer said. “It literally involves twisting the hair into the two strands, similar to twist braids, and allowing the hair to loc on its own, over time.”

Note that these locs will take a long time to make solid dreads, and depending on the amount of manipulation your hair goes through, you will have to keep twisting for maintenance.

Comb coils

“This is ideal for those with short hair, and can be used for more loose textures too. You basically use a comb to create the coils,” Falconer said.

She said looser textured hair may take longer to loc with this method, and may need constant maintenance up to the point where the hair begins to loc on its own. This style won't be ideal for those who do water activities, or who may want to shampoo regularly, as the coils may become undone.

Sisterlocs

“These are ideal for those people who want the neat, refined look with very low maintenance, and that can stand up to high manipulation, example physical sports and exercise,” Falconer said.

These will, however, take a long tome to install, and will be very small, so there's really no turning back if you change your mind, as it will be very tedious to uninstall.

Even though it will take a long time for your hair to fully loc, sisterlocs will immediately give the appearance of dreads, as the interlocking process best mimics dreadlocks. Note that you will have to retighten the roots as a routine every several weeks.

Freeform locs

These are the most organic loc style, that which is used by Rastafarians who leave their hair to grow from the scalp as it pleases.

“You'll either just shampoo and leave it to dry and loc, leaving the hair to naturally decide its journey, or manipulate it initially with your hands, then leave it to grow,” Falconer said.

“The beauty with this style is that there's absolutely no maintenance required, but the drawback is that you will never know how your locs will turn out.”

Monique is a high school swim coach who will be starting her locs journey this summer.