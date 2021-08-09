Summer hair we Go!

THE place is open again, and even though we're still under some amount of restrictions, the airports and the beaches are open and many of us have been vaxxed, waxed and are outside enjoying what's left of the summer.

Whether travel abroad or in-island is on your agenda, summer means non-stop fun, and getting hair in the way is never part of the agenda. And so many of us choose protective styles to get through the summer months, both to fight the humidity, and to be able to enjoy activities like swimming and boating without worrying about our hair.

What's the best protective style? Hairstylist Sonya Cohen said she has been getting requests for braids and sew-ins, from as far back as late June.

“Knotless braids are the new look, especially for the pre-teens and the teenagers who are out of school, and are going overseas to spend the holidays,” she said.

“A lot of people are also taking up swimming, or are going to hotels, and braids are really the best hairstyle for swimming in the pool or being at the beach, and then still looking well coiffed for dinner in the evening.”

She said some people have also chosen sew-ins, and even newer trends in the market like tape-in extensions, which are better than glue-ins.

“With tape-ins removal is easier than glue-in, it's more seamless, and you won't have that glue residue,” she said. “Everyday there are new trends on the market in hair, so really, if you want to protect your hair, it's much easier nowadays.“

GREAT PROTECTIVE STYLES POPULAR THIS SUMMER:

Knotless braids

“Knotless braids don't put tension on your scalp, so it's ideal for those people who are tender headed,” Cohen said. “It's the single most popular braiding technique being done this summer, because not only does it not hurt, it looks beautiful, too, on anyone!”

Crochet braids

“This is another style that many teenagers have been experimenting with, as it's quite versatile, and you can even install them yourself. The only problem is that they may not last long, and are not really ideal for swimming as they get weighed down by the water.”

Goddess locs

“Goddess locs are still quite popular, even though many people don't like how stiff they are on installation,” she said. “Some people also have issues with tightness after installation, but it depends on your hairdresser. The trick is really to hot water the hair just as you would braids, to loosen the fibre,” she said. “It may not be the number one choice for summer hair, but it's very sleek and sophisticated for a weekend on the north coast.”

Cornrows

“You can never go wrong with cornrows, whether it's the simple invisible style, or the sexy Fulani braids,” Cohen said. These are also simple to do, so much so that if you have the will, you can get the hair and do it yourself at home!”

PROTECTIVE STYLE TIPS

Whatever style you choose, it's still important to protect your natural hair underneath the synthetic.

“Conditioner should always be your best friend,” Cohen said.

Also:

Moisturise:

“Don't quit using your hair products just because you have braids in,” Cohen said. “Moisturise regularly with your preferred oils and creams, ensuring that you get at your natural hair in the process. You may need a spray bottle for this. Don't just wash with shampoo and go. And if you're in the pool, rinse your hair after you exit, please!”

Take them out when they're old

“Sure, people will tell you that the style can last six to eight weeks, but that doesn't mean that if you have a sew-in this should be your normal, neglecting your hair underneath. Take out the hair when it gets old to prevent build-up and also to prevent your natural hair from getting damaged.”

Follow your instincts

If after day two of getting locs or braids your scalp still hurts, the technician put them in too tight. “Remove them if you must, but you shouldn't be living in torture days and days after your new hairstyle,” Cohen said. “Ignoring this may mean that you lose your edges!”

Treat your hair before, and after

Wash and treat your hair before any protective styling, ensuring that it's properly dried too. Remember that your hair will be going through a lot in the weeks the style is in, so let it go in as healthy as can be. And when you remove your braids, wash and deep condition too!