Summertime yeast prevention checklist

IF it's one thing we know about yeast, it's that it thrives in warm environments, which makes the summer months a prime time for it to wreak havoc on our lady bits. That said, the fungi-causing nuisance may develop for a variety of reasons, many of which are preventable. If you want to escape the misery caused by some of the associated symptoms, obstetrician-gynaecologist Dr Robyn Khemlani said that there are many ways to keep your vagina healthy.

“Yeast infections occur when there is an overgrowth of yeast in an area. It often presents with symptoms including an odourless, cottage-cheese looking vaginal discharge, along with a host of other symptoms that can cause women a lot of discomfort,” Dr Khemlani told All Woman.

She explained that yeast infection complaints rise in the summer for obvious reasons — increased humidity, we are sweating more, and often wear wet and sweaty clothes for longer periods.

If you are among the subset of women who dread the summer months because of recurring yeast infections, here is a checklist approved by Dr Khemlani on how you can dodge this pesky infection:

Keep things clean

Make sure that you shower twice daily as recommended. This way you wash away germs that can enter the vagina and disrupt pH. Also, make sure that you take time to dry your vulva afterwards.

Take a pass on the hot tub

Even if it's just a few days for your vacation, it's important that you just skip the hot tub, and even extra hot baths. These tubs are a haven for bacteria that might not cause yeast infections, but they alter your vagina's pH which results in the growth of yeast.

Change your sanitary products regularly

Change your tampons and pads every four to eight hours. If you are using menstrual cups, also be sure to wash these according to instructions. Also, choose tampons and pads that are unscented.

Wipe front to back

Stay away from scented feminine products. New Canadian research has raised concerns that women using vaginal hygiene products were three times more likely to experience some type of vaginal infection like yeast or bacterial infection. Many of these products contain chemicals and fragrances which will affect your vaginal pH. For a healthy vagina, use mild, preferably unscented soap along with water to wash the vaginal area.

Choose the right underwear

Always choose breathable underwear to reduce the chances of yeast build-up. Cotton underwear, in this instance, is best; it will keep the vulva dry. Also, make sure that you change your underwear each time you shower.

Don't wear swimsuits longer than necessary

Certainly, the summer months for most of us means more time at the beach or pool, but make sure that this leisure activity does not cause you unnecessary misery. One way to ensure you don't encourage the growth of yeast is to avoid wearing warm, wet garments. So instead of wearing these clothes home, for example, rinse off with fresh water and change out of them.

Ditch the tight clothes

Many of us tend to go for tight shorts and biker shorts during the summer. However, these are not ideal because they don't allow for air circulation around the vagina, and that can increase bacteria, encourage more sweating, and foster excessive amounts of moisture and warmth which could trigger fungal growth.

Ditch the pantyhose

Pantyhose are a key part of the professional attire of many women. Unfortunately, the fabric is tight and not breathable; and it may increase your chances of sweating, making it more likely for you to develop a yeast infection.

Always urinate after sex

Peeing after sex will help to rid your urethra of some of the harmful bacteria that might have entered your body during sex. This will reduce the chances of yeast build-up as well as urinary tract infections.

Clean sex toys after use

If you use sex toys, then it is important to clean them after use, even if you are the only one using them. This will prevent the build-up of bacteria which you would reintroduce to the vagina each time you reuse. If the bacteria gets into the vagina it will disrupt the vagina's flora and of course, contribute to the growth of yeast.

Always wipe from front to back

An important guideline that every woman should follow, is the front to back rule. This way you won't transfer germs (yeast) from your anus to your vagina and urinary tract.

Don't stay in gym clothes

Change gym clothes after your workout session. You don't want the sweat, the moisture caused by it, and the additional warmth to create the perfect habitat for the growth and spread of yeast.

Keep your diabetes controlled

When there are high amounts of sugar in your body, what happens is that it can encourage the growth of yeast in your vagina. Once your diabetes is controlled, your chances of a yeast infection will reduce.