Teen swimmer fears toxic shock syndrome

Dear Dr Mitchell,

I am 16 years old and I swim competitively. I've been lucky to not have meets around my cycle days, but lately we've been asked to come in to practice more, and so I will need to wear tampons. However, the thought of wearing them scares me, not only because they seem difficult to insert, but because of the risk of toxic shock syndrome. How can I make this transition easier?

Tampons are completely safe to use for a teenager. This is safe for children even as early as 10 years old especially for young girls who are involved with sports, including swimming. The use of tampons is safe for girls who are virgins as well as for girls who have had sexual activity. A tampon can occasionally cause the hymen to stretch or tear, but it does not cause you to lose your virginity.

You should change your tampon every four to six hours. You should never leave a tampon in for more than eight hours. This can cause bacterial overgrowth and increase your risk for infection and toxic shock syndrome.

It will take some time to get used to the insertion of the tampon. When the tampon is in the correct position, it will not feel like there is anything in the vagina. You might feel the strings brushing against the sides of the vagina and vulva but you will otherwise be perfect. You should choose a brand that has a gentle slide or sleek tampon at the start to make insertion easier.

You should discuss this with your mom and get her assistance in selecting a brand that works well for you. It is completely safe to use tampons for swimming since the fear of discomfort and toxic shock syndrome is not significant.

Best regards.

