The best gift ever

WITH Christmas approaching, even as we may love the feeling of Christmas carols and the spirited feeling of the Yuletide season lingering in the air, there certainly is no feeling more magical than opening presents — no matter our age. As you go gift shopping, we remind you that not all gifts are made equal and the best gifts are not always tangible. We asked a few of our readers to share the best gift that they have ever received, and they share below what they have received that they don't think that anyone can top.

Patrice, 30, beautician:

Last year for Christmas my friend gifted me a portrait of myself. She worked on it over several months; the artwork captured parts of my features I never even spent time to notice. Every time I look at it I get a little fuzzy feeling and it was refreshing and a relief knowing why I caught her staring at me a few times.

Michelle-Lee, 34, medical doctor:

I started medical school not knowing how I would pay for it, but I did. I managed to get a few scholarships and did several fund-raising activities in year one. As the workload got more, it was more difficult to juggle selling, fund-raising and school, so I wrote to the minister of education at the time, Ronald Thwaites, and I received a response in the positive less than a week later. He committed to paying the fees, all I needed to do was to keep doing well. The gift of an education has been a blessing — it is the best thing that anyone could have given me.

Andrew, 49, engineer:

I was in renal failure four years ago, I needed a kidney and my immediate family was not a match. A few friends pretty much surprised me and got tested. My friend with whom I had the match offered to give me his kidney. That is the most selfless act that I have experienced. I can never repay him, but I am glad that he is around so that I can be there for him too.

Elaine, 51, consultant:

When I did my surgery last year, I was worried about how I would get by. I didn't want strangers around and my children all reside in the United States. I didn't want to ask any of them coming home, and I didn't even need to. My best friend travelled from her home in St Elizabeth to be with me — I never had to ask. She brought with her all sorts of organic goodies; she cooked for me, cleaned, made me laugh all the time, helped me in the bathroom and nursed me back to health. It is the nicest thing that anyone could have done for me. Helen, you certainly are a gem and a blessing to me and my family. May our friendship continue to flourish.

Sheldon, 29, mechanic:

The other day a friend who lives abroad sent an iPhone 11 for me. Maybe it is not a big deal, but I don't get gifts often except maybe a drink from a friend, so definitely felt good that without asking she would do that for me.

Shakena, 27, physiotherapist:

Two Christmases ago my fiancé bought me a pug. I don't know how he knew that I wanted one because I never mentioned it. Her name is Gia, she is the best non-human companion or as I like to call her, the peanut butter to my jelly.

Johnathan, 24, sales representative:

My girlfriend bought me a pair of Beats Fit Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds. It's the nicest thing that I have ever received and it is just the thing that I wanted.

David, 36, pharmacy technician:

The best gift that I got was a down payment for my house — it was Christmas too, well, Boxing Day. I had helped a family — they are pretty well off — who met in an accident. They took my information and kept in touch. The wife bought me a few nice fragrances, but when I found out they contacted the real estate agent and made a downpayment for me and gave me the receipt, I still cannot believe that happened to me. I didn't know that these things could happen in real life.