The best hamstring exercises for stronger legs

IF you want to jump a little higher, run much faster or walk with more ease, it's time for you to start incorporating those hamstring exercises in your workout routine. You'd be surprised to know how doing hamstring exercises can help you develop more sculpted, stronger legs.

Here are a few hamstring exercises that you can try out, sanctioned by personal trainer Lennox Richards.

Deadlift

This is a popular lower-body exercise which works wonders for your hamstrings and leads to stronger legs.

How it works: Keep your feet shoulder-width apart and arms just outside your legs. Push your hips back then bend the knee far enough to reach the bar while keeping your core tight and spine upright. Once you're in that position, pull the bar from the ground by standing tall and pulling your hips back to your standing position. Slowly lower the bar back to the ground while pushing your hips back. You can do three sets of six to eight deadlifts.

Single leg deadlift

This exercise is even more intense than the traditional deadlift. This workout will isolate the hamstring muscle of the standing leg. You can even use a kettlebell or dumbbell for better results.

How it works: Stand on the right leg with a soft knee bend. Hold a kettlebell in your right hand. The left foot will be off the floor. Tilt your body forward and move the weight towards the ground. Keep your chest up while your left leg goes straight back. Go as far as you can until you feel the tension in the right hamstring. Return to the starting position. Complete eight to 10 repetitions on the right leg before changing to the left leg.

Kettlebell swings

This is quite a simple workout to add to your routine. Though it is simple, the after-effect will be felt in your hamstrings for days.

How it works: In an athletic stance, stand with a kettlebell in front of you. Grip the kettlebell with both hands, then lift your hips enough to swing the bell back between your legs. Keep your core tight and aim to keep your back flat. From that position, push your hips forward, squeezing your glutes and propelling your arms straight out in front of you, as you swing the kettlebell to your eye level. Once the kettlebell is at eye level, your torso should stay rigid. Let the kettlebell's force take it back downward, then, as it descends towards you, push your hips back for another swing. You can do three sets of 12 to 15 kettlebell swings.

Sumo squat

This workout gives you the same benefits as your regular squats. It helps to boost your hamstrings and inner thighs. You can also perform this workout with or without weights.

How it works: Stand with feet slightly wider than hip-width. Point your toes slightly outward then put your arms in front of you at shoulder height. Take a deep breath, engage your core, and push your hips back, lowering into a squat position. Pause for a few seconds at the bottom, exhale, and press back into a standing position. You can do about 12 to 15 sumo squats.

Basic bridge

This exercise is also easy for you to try. All you need is an exercise mat and you'll be good to go.

How it works: Place an exercise mat on the floor. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Ensure that both arms are resting at your sides. Contract your abdominal muscles and glutes then push your heels on the floor while you lift your hips off the floor until your body is in a straight line from your shoulders to knees. Stay in this position for 10 to 20 seconds, then go back to the starting position. Do at least 10 repetitions.