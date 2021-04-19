The big vaccine fallout

GETTING the COVID vaccine isn't a decision you can force on anyone, and generally we should respect everyone's right to choose. But what happens in families or in close relationships when one partner is pro-vaccine, and the other is either hesitant or staunchly against it, using conspiracy theories to justify why they won't do it?

At the Ministry of Health's islandwide vaccine blitz last week, many couples were observed coming out unified in the decision to get jabbed. For some couples, getting vaxxed, or not, is seen as just another decision where opinions vary. For others, there's no debate, as choosing to not get the jab is the ultimate betrayal.

Below, people whose partners refuse to get vaccinated because of conspiracy theories or hesitancy share their reactions to the decision.

Elaine, 45:

My spouse and I decided to take the vaccine together, but when it was time to go to the clinic, he decided that he didn't want to do it anymore because he had read on WhatsApp that it would alter his genes and make him grow a sixth toe. He said I could go if I wanted, and if I died, he would take care of the kids. I was so disappointed because he is normally an intelligent person. I've been so turned off since, that I've been sleeping on the couch, and I'm honestly thinking of leaving him, because I refuse to be with someone who is not vaccinated.

Kerry-Ann, 40:

My husband and I got vaccinated, but to be honest, he's not the one I'm worried about. For months I've been planning to meet up with this guy in the States to have some extra fun, but COVID kept ruining our plans. Anyway, I got the vaccine here, and asked him how his experience there was, because I assumed most people in the US had gotten it, right. Just for him to tell me that he didn't really believe vaccines were effective and he would take his chances with COVID. That was the fastest passion kill switch ever. Imagine, after getting my 5G activated, going back to 3G! I just told him to put a pause on our future plans because I'm working on my marriage.

Kacey, 27:

I got the vaccine when I could, but my work husband didn't get it, as he said he's waiting on government to get another brand (rolls eyes). I know it's just a cop out, and I just don't see him the same way anymore. Let's just say I'm no longer crushing on him.

Robertha, 50:

My husband didn't get it, not because he didn't want it, but because by the time he arrived at the centre they had run out of vaccines. I know he will get his jab the second time around, but I can't help feeling like superwoman, and like I don't want to be too close to him, because he's not vaccinated yet. You know the term 'the unwashed masses'? Forgive me, but every time I think about the unvaccinated, that term comes to my head. Hopefully my husband will get the jab soon.