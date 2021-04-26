The music maker

Monday, April 26, 2021

Jamaica Defence Force Corporal B Brandford Witter pauses for a photo with her instrument after thrilling Jamaicans who were waiting to be vaccinated at the National Indoor Sports Centre recently. (Photo: Karl McLarty)

