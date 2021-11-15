The passionate, assertive Scorpio

IF you were born between October 23 and November 21, then you rule under the sign Scorpio, and would be known for being passionate, assertive, determined and focused, and a true friend. But those who know Scorpios also describe them as being jealous, manipulative and violent, like the predatory arachnid whose image represents the sign.

What has been your experience dating a Scorpio? Some people admit that a more dedicated and fearless breed can never be found, but for others, they're as dangerous in love as the creature on their nameplate.

The Scorpio man

Janice, 23:

They're emotionally available, the kind of men who will reel you in, make you fall in love, then leave you hanging because they're unable to commit. Dating a Scorpio is a constant roller coaster of emotions — you'll bawl everyday wishing for them to want you, but they're just not capable of love or commitment.

Stephanie, 30:

Jealous to the 1,000th degree — my Scorpio ex would go through my phone, go through my e-mails and basically stalk me, if he ever got an inkling that I was unfaithful. These are the kind of men who will sniff you when you get home, for a hint that you interacted with another male, and even if they don't find anything, they will still blame you for something.

Bridget, 40:

They are very conniving and possessive, and will gaslight you no end. But they're also good providers, and they have your back. It's just that I couldn't take the constant breathing down my neck — Scorpio men are like your boss in the wholesale where you can't even go to the bathroom without them 'pee pee cluck clucking' behind you.

Samantha, 27:

It's certainly the wildest and most adventurous and physically fulfilling relationship I've ever had with my Scorpio man. There's always an adventure, things are always exciting, and I don't want for anything. Sure, he's a little clingy, but a more caring and committed person you won't find.

The Scorpio woman

Ned, 40:

They're nymphomaniacs — you'll have to always be drinking roots tonics to keep up. They're sexy and sultry and demanding, and they make great partners because you'll always feel like a stallion.

Luke-Jordan, 27:

They want to know everything about you, and where you went and what you did — it's like living with a private investigator 24/7. BUT they will never get into details about themselves, and they will always be a constant mystery. Dating a Scorpio woman is like dating a covert officer in the CIA.

Jaime, 22:

They love attention and validation — posing and stuff all for the 'Gram, and you'll find yourself going to the moon and back for them, but even after dating for years you won't even be sure if they see you as their partner. Scorpio women are commitment-phobes, so if you want passion in a relationship without the commitment, then that's your woman. But don't fall in love, because they will trample over your heart and laugh while they feed it to the dogs.

Cliff, 48:

They're very private people, and very secretive — even after having kids and being married to my wife for 20 years, I still don't really know her. They guard their secrets like the FBI, and even if they love and settle down with you, you'll always be living with a stranger.