The PR Belle pays it forward by empowering girls

IN celebration of International Women's Day (IWD) on March 8, Michelle-Ann “PR Belle” Letman feted girls at St Catherine High School with a special 'Girl Power' session to empower them to make wise financial and career choices. Letman, who is a past student of the institution, also gifted the young ladies with a scholarship and certificates at a combined value of $300,000.

The session was held with 10 female students from different grades between seven to 13.

“I have always wanted to give back to my school and I now have the resources to do so,” Letman, who is also the manager of public relations and corporate social responsibility, said. “I felt like IWD was the perfect time and to do this. The one and half hour forum included my 'Boss Belle Power' talk — an interactive and engaging chat session where each girl was encouraged to #ChooseToChallenge an issue that she faces. We also had a 'financial power' talk about the importance of investments with a Sagicor Investments advisor.”

Each student was gifted with a $10,000 Sagicor Investments Sigma Global Funds gift certificate to open an account, courtesy of Sagicor Foundation & Sagicor Investments. D&G Foundation also provided each student with $10,000 book vouchers and a Malta goody bag.

“I have personally committed a $100,000 educational grant for a female student who will be pursuing a degree in media and communications at my other alma mater, The University of the West Indies, Mona,” Letman announced excitedly. “This is an initiative I hope to do annually, as my personal contribution to my school, and to play my part in imparting knowledge to the future generation of women.”

While she would have loved to be able to interact with more of the students in person on Monday, Letman looks forward to being able to impact the lives of more young women post-pandemic.

“This is the best thing I have done in a long time,” she said. “My heart was so full. I felt so proud and was thoroughly impressed by the young ladies; they were so warm, articulate and bright in asserting themselves.”