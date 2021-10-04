The puzzling, charming Libra

IF you were born between September 23 and October 22, then you rule under the air sign Libra, and may be known for being peaceful, fair, justice-seeking, and always willing to put others first. Libras are said to be diplomatic, gracious, charming and social, but on the downside they're also criticised for being indecisive, for always carrying a grudge, and for being unable to follow through.

The sign is represented by the scale of balance —and this Libras claim gives them the ability to always take a balanced view on life. But if you were to rate a Libra between 1-10 on the scale, how much would they score?

The Libra woman

Anthony:

Libra women want to keep everyone happy — they believe in equality for all. That's why my ex was content with having three of us that she was stringing along, and even when I found out that I wasn't her main man and confronted her about it, she wasn't remorseful. She told me that it was foolish of me to think that she should put all her eggs in one basket, and asked me if I couldn't provide for her adequately, if I truly didn't expect her to have a plan B, and a plan C. She was truly puzzled as to why I was upset.

Floyd:

They are good friends to have, very charming, able to dig for details, and very good communicators. They will also listen to your issues, but bear in mind that it's not that they care about you, they're just analysing you, to use you as reference for the next person they mediate for. Think of lawyers or journalists. So the Libra will see you as a case study instead of an actual person with feelings and emotions.

Kenneth:

They want perfection so much that if they don't get it, it will drive them crazy. My ex wife was perfect to the point of OCD — she wanted everything just so. If it wasn't 50-50, she wasn't having it. Even with initiating sex, if I went above my allotment of 3.5 days out of the week to ask her for some loving, she would get mad and start recalculating, down to the second, so we could have equal opportunity in the bedroom. And if it didn't go her way, she would go into depression until I acquiesced.

Colin:

They love luxury, and if you can't match that, just know that you'll be out the door. Libra women truly believe that they deserve the best. But they also have good morals, so even if they're cheating on you, they won't hide and do it because they feel that it should be your right to choose whether to go along with it.

The Libra man

Kimberly:

While some people collect things like coins or baseball cards, my Libra ex collected women. Libras don't give a damn what you think, they will find a convincing argument to make you believe that their way is the right way, and you're the odd one for thinking otherwise.

Fay-Ann:

They don't have commitment issues, but they're flighty. If they think that the relationship won't work, they won't try to make it work, they'll just pack up and move on. Some people call it pragmatic, but I see it was wimpish. Libras don't believe in soulmates. Once they realise that you're not it, they'll dump you. My college boyfriend did this — as soon as we were about to graduate and I thought we'd discuss where we would both be living, he announced that long distance relationships don't work, and told me good luck with my future — via text message.

Calleen:

They're not afraid to try new things, although once they're yours, they're loyal. But once they decide to cut, that's it, all ties will be severed. My ex met a girl on a flight back to Jamaica and just came home to pack his things, and told me that I'd soon find someone better.

Michelle:

It doesn't make sense to try to figure out the Libra man, because every day you will be hit with a different personality. One day he's an extrovert, the other he won't want to be around anyone. One day he likes you, the next day he's still trying to find himself. It's like schizophrenia. And I've dated more than one Libras, and was even married to one for six years. My ex was different depending on who he was around, and after a while I just wanted something stable, because his moon was always in retrograde or whatever.