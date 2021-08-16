The real, natural flat tummy drink

ADVERTISEMENTS for flat tummy teas are a dime a dozen on social media, but the real McCoy might be growing in your backyard.

Flat tummy teas are basically teas that have a laxative or diuretic effect, which cause weight loss temporarily, purely because of the waste you pass, but they won't result in actual fat loss. And if you're looking for a temporary fix to fit in a dress or that bathing suit for your weekend resort trip, they usually help.

But if you're not willing to trust the chemicals in these teas (many of them are not even in packaging labelled in English), another solution promoted by herbalists is the use of backyard favourite aloe vera in a detox drink that promises to melt the pounds off.

The ingredients? Aloe, cucumber, lemon juice, ginger and pineapple.

“Blend these together, strain, and drink twice a day for five days,” says herbalist Kenute Harrison. “Once you have completed this detox you should see a change in the size of your tummy.”

Nutritionist Donovan Grant says it is also quite possible to do a washout, or tummy-flattening exercise with just aloe vera — this is usually much gentler on the intestines and over time will give great results.

“In making your aloe vera detox juice I would suggest that you get a medium to large stem of aloe vera and cut it up with the skin on, and put it into an open container on the top shelf of the fridge. You will notice changes in the colour of the mixture over time. Four to six ounces of this mixture should be taken for nine nights and you will definitely see an increase in bowel motion and a decrease in the size of the stomach over time. In addition, your overall health should also improve,” Grant said.

It doesn't hurt that the ingredients in these flat tummy drinks are all natural and good for you, so even if you don't see your desired results, you'll be guaranteed good health.

Aloe vera is a rich source of antioxidants, which help fight free radicals and lower oxidative stress on your body. It's also great for your skin and gut health. Pineapples are rich in vitamin C and will aid in weight loss and digestion; ginger lowers blood sugar and cholesterol; and cucumbers are high in nutrients, promote hydration, and contain antioxidants.