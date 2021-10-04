The trouble with 'maskne'

HAVE you noticed breakouts around your cheek and chin area, around the space that is covered by your face masks? This could be mask acne, or 'maskne', and women all over have been complaining about the irritant.

Acne is basically formed when your pores get blocked with dead skin cells or oil, creating a niche for bacteria. With face masks, while they play a vital role in reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus, they can also be hard on your skin, causing problems that range from acne and peeling skin to rashes and itchiness.

“This is because use of masks — especially prolonged use — results in you trapping a lot of hot air in the area, creating a warm, humid environment for bacteria to grow,” said aesthetician Nicola Meredith.

“Add on friction, and stress, and you may get flare-ups which can develop into bumps, pimples and then dark acne spots if you ever decide to burst them.”

So what can you do to prevent maskne?

The American Academy of Dermatology suggests that you:

1. Cleanse and moisturise your face daily. When washing your face, use a mild, fragrance-free cleanser and apply moisturiser which will add a protective layer that can reduce dryness. Apply moisturiser immediately after washing your face to get the most benefit. This moisturiser should have one of the following ingredients — ceramides; hyaluronic acid; or dimethicone (which can also create a barrier that helps reduce irritated skin).

2. Skip the make-up when wearing a mask. Beneath a mask, make-up is more likely to clog your pores and lead to breakouts. If make-up is necessary, use only products labelled “non-comedogenic” or “won't clog pores”.

3. Avoid trying new skin care products that can irritate your skin. Wearing a mask for even a short time can make your skin more sensitive. To reduce skin problems, avoid trying harsh products such as a chemical peel, exfoliant, or retinoid, for the first time.

4. Wear the right mask. To reduce skin problems, look for masks that offer a snug, but comfortable fit; at least two layers of fabric; and soft, natural, and breathable fabric, such as cotton on the inside layer that rests against your skin.

5. Take a 15-minute mask break every four hours. Health-care workers have found that this helps save their skin. Of course, only remove your mask when it's safe to do so and after washing your hands. Safe places to remove your mask include outdoors, when you can stay at least six feet away from people; inside your car when you're alone; or at home.

6. Wash a cloth mask after each use. Washing it also removes oils and skin cells that collect inside the mask, which could lead to a skin problem.

If you already have maskne, here are 3 tips that can help:

1. For raw, irritated skin, apply petroleum jelly to irritated spots on your face before bed. This product is designed to protect the skin so that it can heal.

2. Stop applying skin care products and medications that can irritate your skin. Until your skin heals, dermatologists recommend that you stop using acne treatments that contain salicylic acid, anti-ageing products, peels or scrubs.

3. Skip make-up where you have a skin problem. Until your skin heals, make-up can worsen the problem. If you must apply make-up, use a non-comedogenic (won't clog pores) product, such as mineral-based make-up.

If all else fails, if your skin stays the same or worsens, it's time to consult a dermatologist.