The prostate friendly diet

The prostate friendly dietMonday, September 27, 2021
|
BRITTNY HUTCHINSON
|
DID you know that prostate cancer is responsible for more deaths than any other cancer in Jamaica? Doctors recommend that men with an average risk of prostate cancer make choices that benefit their overall health if they're interested in prostate cancer prevention.
In fact, the Mayo Clinic said there is some evidence that choosing a healthy diet which is low in fats and has a lot of fruits and vegetables may contribute to a lower risk of prostate cancer.
Here are some foods to boost prostate health:
Pomegranates
Pomegranates are rich in vitamins C and K. They also have a high level of antioxidants. Antioxidants are known to help prevent chronic diseases such as heart disease and certain cancers such as breast cancer and prostate cancer.
Fish
Fatty fish such a salmon and mackerel have many health benefits. They contain omega-3 fatty acids. Studies suggest that those compounds may help to maintain the health of the prostate.
Legumes
Legumes, which would include peanuts, beans and lentils, contain plant compounds called phytoestrogens. Phytoestrogens are said to have cancer-fighting effects, which come from their antioxidant properties.
Cruciferous vegetables
These would include spinach, broccoli, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts. Some studies indicate that they might help slow down the growth of prostate cancer. It is also said that these vegetables can reduce the risk of advanced prostate cancer.
Whole grains
Oatmeal, brown rice, whole wheat bread, quinoa and so much more — these are really rich in fibre, potassium and magnesium.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy