The prostate friendly diet

DID you know that prostate cancer is responsible for more deaths than any other cancer in Jamaica? Doctors recommend that men with an average risk of prostate cancer make choices that benefit their overall health if they're interested in prostate cancer prevention.

In fact, the Mayo Clinic said there is some evidence that choosing a healthy diet which is low in fats and has a lot of fruits and vegetables may contribute to a lower risk of prostate cancer.

Here are some foods to boost prostate health:

Pomegranates

Pomegranates are rich in vitamins C and K. They also have a high level of antioxidants. Antioxidants are known to help prevent chronic diseases such as heart disease and certain cancers such as breast cancer and prostate cancer.

Fish

Fatty fish such a salmon and mackerel have many health benefits. They contain omega-3 fatty acids. Studies suggest that those compounds may help to maintain the health of the prostate.

Legumes

Legumes, which would include peanuts, beans and lentils, contain plant compounds called phytoestrogens. Phytoestrogens are said to have cancer-fighting effects, which come from their antioxidant properties.

Cruciferous vegetables

These would include spinach, broccoli, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts. Some studies indicate that they might help slow down the growth of prostate cancer. It is also said that these vegetables can reduce the risk of advanced prostate cancer.

Whole grains

Oatmeal, brown rice, whole wheat bread, quinoa and so much more — these are really rich in fibre, potassium and magnesium.