Time Does Not Heal - TV show host Stacy-Ann Smith launches memoir

ALL WOMAN recently caught up with media personality, It's a Woman's World boss lady, communications and public relations expert, Stacy-Ann Smith, where she shared some details about her first book — Time Does Not Heal.

In an October 2020 All Woman interview with Smith, she gave us the scoop that she was working on her first novel. Smith made the official book announcement last Wednesday, on her birthday, where she dropped all the book details.

AW: What was your inspiration for writing this book?

SS: The hope that I can help others. Many people are struggling to cope with the weight of life's challenges, even more so now in this pandemic which has complicated matters. Now more than ever we need to be intentional about how we handle the emotional toll that life takes on us. We need to be deliberate about preserving and protecting our emotional well-being, not just for our own sakes, but also for the sake of those we love and care about. I've seen that people who are hurting and have been hurt, often hurt others, but there is so little focus on emotional healing. Hopefully this book will increase awareness and motivate persons to get help.

AW: What three words best describe how you feel about publishing your first book?

SS: Thankful, humbled, happy

AW: What lessons do you hope readers will take away from the book?

SS: Pay attention to your emotional well-being. Culturally, we don't focus enough on this aspect of life, despite overwhelming data that shows it is certainly as important as physical wellness. I want Jamaicans to start thinking about their emotional state and be deliberate about improving their well-being. It isn't something that should be left to chance and time on its own definitely does not heal.

AW: What is the meaning behind the title of the book?

SS: Time Does Not Heal challenges the notion that if you've experienced trauma, you can get over it without putting in any work, that over time you will miraculously heal. Depending on the severity of your emotional wounds, you may have to get help. The intensity of the emotions you feel after going through a traumatic event does lessen over time, but the scars often run deep and affect your life in different ways in years to come.

AW: What was the hardest part of writing the book and conversely, what was the easiest part?

SS: The book is a message-driven memoir where I transparently share a few of my valley experiences and chronicle my own journey to healing. For a person who values privacy, it was hard being that open and vulnerable. But I believe it is part of my God-ordained purpose and if it helps others to heal, then it was worth it. Once I got over that hurdle, the writing part was easy.

AW: Would you say the 'book bug' has bit you? And do you have plans to pen more books?

SS: I've definitely been bitten. In fact, book number two is 80 per cent complete. COVID has taught me a valuable lesson — you never know how much time you have before life as you know it turns upside down, so don't wait to do the things you've always wanted to do.

AW: What advice would you give to someone struggling to heal from a particularly difficult situation?

SS: Start by acknowledging your pain, admit that you are struggling. Then make a decision to move towards emotional healing. Don't indulge in negative self-talk, like telling yourself, 'I will never get over this'. That's a lie designed to keep you trapped. I believe in the power of prayer so that was a big part of my own journey. But you also have to be practical, so reach out to a trusted resource — a counsellor or other trained professional.

AW: What books do you enjoy reading and do you have a favourite book?

SS: My preferences have evolved over the years, but I have always enjoyed a well written piece of fiction, though I have found myself savouring a few nicely done autobiographies in recent years. It's hard to pick a favourite book, but I will share what I'm reading now — Year of Yes by Shonda Rhimes.

Smith's Time Does Not Heal is now available for pre-order on stacyannsmith.com . The book officially drops May 22, 2021 and is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.