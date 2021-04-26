Treatment for genital warts

Dear Dr Mitchell,

I recently found out that I have genital warts after not having sex for a few months. What is the cheapest and best way of getting rid of these warts in the shortest possible time frame?

Genital warts are sexually transmitted and commonly caused by the human papilloma virus (HPV) infection. In some cases genital warts may be caused by syphillis, which is also sexually transmitted. Warts can present a long time after exposure to HPV.

The most common HPV types that cause genital warts are types six and 11. These account for 90 per cent of genital warts. These subtypes are considered low risk for cancer of the genital tract. The high-risk subtypes can also present with warts on the vagina, vulva, perianal region, throat and cervix. These put you at a great risk for progression to cancer. These include subtypes 16, 18, 31, 33, 45, 52 and 58.

It is important to get a Pap smear done once you have had genital warts to ensure that you do not have any changes in the cervix that can progress to cervical cancer. A blood test to screen for other sexually transmitted infections including syphillis and human immunodeficiency virus should be done.

Genital warts can be treated using Aldara cream. This should be applied to the warts on alternate days for three weeks, and is effective in treating the warts. This has to be prescribed by a doctor. The warts can also be burnt off by your gynaecologist. If you are 30 years or older, a swab for HPV testing can also be done at the time of your Pap smear to determine if you have the high-risk subtypes that increase your risk for cancer. If your Pap smear is abnormal or if there are warts on the cervix, then a detailed examination of the cervix should be done to determine if you have precancerous changes or cancer of the cervix. This procedure is called a colposcopy. Treatment should be undertaken to remove the abnormal cells on the cervix to decrease the risk of progression to cervical cancer.

Genital warts can recur if you are re-exposed, so your partner will also need to be examined and treated. Vaccination should also be done to reduce your risk of recurrence of HPV infection, thus reducing the risk of cervical, throat, anal, vulval and vaginal cancer. HPV vaccines are widely available and are recommended for all women from age 10 years to 65 years old.

Consult your doctor who will advise your further.

Best regards.

Dr Sharmaine Mitchell is an obstetrician and gynaecologist. Send questions via e-mail to allwoman@jamaicaobserver.com; write to All Woman, 40-42 1/2 Beechwood Avenue, Kingston 5; or fax to 876-968-2025. All responses are published. Dr Mitchell cannot provide personal responses.

DISCLAIMER:

The contents of this article are for informational purposes only, and must not be relied upon as an alternative to medical advice or treatment from your own doctor.