Tricia Nicholas – likkle but tallawah

TRICIA Nicholas is the governance and compliance manager, Dolla Financial.

AW: What was your first job?

At the age of 20 I landed my first job as a legal secretary with a secretarial and accounting company, Mint Management and Finance Limited, formerly known as Mint Corporation Limited.

AW: What would you say is your best career achievement to date?

My best achievement to date is being granted the opportunity to be the governance and compliance manager of Dolla Financial Services Limited, a company I find to be similar in nature because we are 'likkle but tallawah'.

AW: When would you say you worked the hardest?

Last year would have been the hardest I've worked, so as to achieve early submission of an application integral to our business. Google Calendar was my best friend as I had to be more efficient, and manage my time even more so, to achieve my accomplishments — despite struggling with some health issues. It's like I was empowered with strength beyond what was normal.

AW: What is your go-to thing for inspiration/motivation?

My go-to person for inspiration is my son T-Andre but because I am naturally an anxious person, one of the scriptures from the Bible I use to keep me intact is Philippians 4: 6 and 7, “Do not be anxious over anything but in everything, by prayer and supplication along with thanksgiving, let your petitions be made known to God, and the peace of God that surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and your mental powers by means of Christ Jesus.” This helps me to be more grateful and to develop a strong drive, knowing that the Almighty is with little me.

AW: What is your advice to young women who are looking to pursue a career in your field?

Always make way for your spirituality because without Jehovah God nothing is possible. Be diligent and passionate about what you do — no job is too small or inferior, we all have to start somewhere. Always be open to learning new things and take initiative — don't be scared to take on new opportunities. Work hard but be patient, because your reward will come when you least expect it.