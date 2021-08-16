Unspoken rules of girl code

GIRL code. It's that set of rules for friendships between women, often unwritten, but deeply set in stone, and which guides action. Girls will be fed the list of rules from a young age, and no matter what changes with time, some rules on the list remain consistent, even if we have to give reminders now and then.

Girl code includes how women should act to protect each other as friends, in relationships, and generally as allies, especially when they have the bond of family or friendship. What are some of these unspoken codes that have stood the test of time?

Blood is thicker...

No matter what beef you have with the women in your family, no outsider should be able to come in and mock them. The unspoken rule is that our family may have issues, but they're our burden to bear, and no one else's. So your sister has been through several boyfriends and can't stay single for long; your cousin is on her ninth child, and your aunt is cheating on her husband — it shouldn't be fodder for discussion with your husband or your husband's family, because your family's business is yours and theirs alone.

Give warnings

Always warn another woman if she has lipstick on her teeth, an accident with Aunt Flo, dandruff in her hair, boobs out, or some other condition that could lower her in the eyes of others. Whatever you would want others to do for you, ensure that you do for her.

Don't date her ex

Whether they broke up last week or in the last decade, girl code dictates that any ex of your friend or family member is off limits. It doesn't matter how you seek to justify the relationship they had, or the one you'll have; it doesn't matter if you've got approval, there are too many other fish in the sea for you to be sampling your girl's leftovers.

Respect extends to social media

Don't post a bad picture of her on your Instagram, even if it's the only one you look good in. Ensure when taking photos that you both look good enough to post, that you're both taken from your best side, and don't do her wrong by being the swan, while she's the ugly duckling.

Protect her at events

If she can't handle her liquor, it's your duty as friend to ensure that she gets home safely, and is not left passed out drunk, and for others to ridicule her. Be a good friend, and no matter how annoying it is, ensure that your girl is protected.

Keep her secret

If your friend tells you something in confidence, you have a duty to keep your mouth shut, and not share it with all and sundry, no matter how spicy it is. Let her be the one to share it with other people — it's not your place to.

Don't lie

If she asks how her hair looks, if her outfit is appropriate for the interview, or if the make-up is too much, be truthful. It's better that she gets the truth from you, rather than face embarrassment on the streets.