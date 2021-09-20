Vaxxed ladies

Members of Cari-Med Group's management team were out in full force to ensure that all went smoothly for the vaccination blitz held at the group's Lady Musgrave offices on September 13. Pictured from left are Keisha Stewart, portfolio manager, Kirk- FP Ltd; Celia Jackson, medical representative, Cari- Med Group Limited; Heather Campbell, commercial manager, Cari-Med Group Limited; Keisha Cardoza, commercial manager, Kirk-FP Limited; and Marva Soares Bucknor, senior human resource manager.



Over 500 people, including relatives of staff, accessed their choice of the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as part of the Private Sector Vaccination Initiative.

An invitation was also extended to the group's customers and business partners from the various retail environments, including pharmacies, supermarkets, and wholesalers from the surrounding areas.