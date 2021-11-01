Vile and vulgar tales of men gone rogue

“HE imagined that the man he saw me talking to on WhatsApp was someone I was cheating with, and so he paid for a background check online, hired a private investigator, got the man's alleged criminal record, and then confronted me, asking me how I could be cheating with a man who had a domestic violence conviction,” Sue related to All Woman.

“And, if that wasn't crazy enough, when I showed him evidence that the poor man was just a client, who was married with kids, he pulled his gun and warned me that, if I ever tried to challenge his authority, he knew people, and I should be careful.”

What's the most vile thing a man ever did while you were in a relationship with him? Not many people have had worrying experiences like Sue's, that counsellor David Anderson describes as abusive. “Get out!” he warned those women who may be experiencing any such situation. But the responses below will have you realising that, as novelist Khaled Hosseini said, a man's heart is a wretched, wretched thing.

Debra, 46:

We lived together and he had a child with a woman who lived in the United States, and in the summer holidays the child would come for visits and I would help him take care of the child. I didn't have any problems with the arrangement because I figured that we were practising for when we would become parents ourselves. But one day I overheard him on the phone with the mother — the child had just returned home and the mother noticed some scratches on him and was upset. I overheard my then fiancé saying that “the nanny” must have beat the child, and that he was going to report me, and asked her to send him photos so he could get the police investigation going. Instead of telling her the truth, that the child had fallen down while playing, as little boys do, he was making up some elaborate story where I was the villain — and I wasn't even his fiancée in the story, I was merely the help!

Naomi, 30:

You know sometimes you hear stories of women who iron their men's clothes to go marry other women and you think no way would I be that foolish? That was me, until I got conned. My ex convinced me that he would go to America and marry this woman in a business marriage, all to make our lives better. I even spoke to the woman on the phone to prove that it was all business. And the man made me take out a loan to buy his ticket, and for living expenses. As soon as he got there he blocked me on everything, and it was on a relative's Facebook that I saw their wedding pictures posted, and the woman had a belly. His family told me after, that she had been coming to Jamaica all along, and they were together, and the marriage was legitimate. I still don't even understand why he was using me or telling me lies, because I didn't even dream of going to America like that. But I guess he just wanted to have his cake and eat it, and wanted some easy money as well, which I'm still paying back by the way.

Rochelle, 27:

My man isn't any great catch. To put it simply, his mother is supporting us and our child while he's an upcoming artiste waiting to 'buss', so it's not like he's anything special. So imagine my surprise when his sister told me that he had taken our baby to get a DNA test using the partner money that we were supposed to use to buy a stove because his brethren were teasing him that the baby was too brown to be his. I confronted him and he said that I shouldn't “feel no way” because at least the test proved that it was his child. So this broke man who can't even buy diapers and wipes used $35,000 to pay for a test based on his idiot friends, when he's not working. I don't even know what I'm doing with this fool, or anyone who has this kind of mentality.

Shanoy, 24:

My babyfather went on the farm work programme and ran off, and it's like he has forgotten that he has children here. I mean like legit forgot — he has moved on and is trying to sort himself out, and he doesn't even attempt to contact his kids. For a long time I thought he was dead 'cause I didn't hear from him, but it was some family members of mine that saw him and asked how I never told them that he was living in that state. He's wicked for what he did, not even to me, but to his kids, because it doesn't take anything to buy a phone card to call as plenty of people are illegal. But disappearing and allowing us to think you were missing or dead is the worst kind of evil.