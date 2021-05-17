Wardrobe Malfunction

WOMEN might not be half as critical of their men as they are of other women's wardrobes, but one for sure is that we love a man who takes pride in his appearance – after all, your man is an extension of you.

It therefore comes as no surprise that in addition to titles such as lover and friend, many women gladly assume the role of fashion police chief in their relationships.

On the bright side, with more men becoming fashion conscious the job is not as hard as it used to be for some women. Conversely, in the case of those men not yet converted, women still face an arduous task – with no clear sign in sight that they will stop issuing tickets anytime soon.

Which wardrobe choice turns you off the most? A few women tell:

Jenice, 37, hairstylist:

I hate that my man is so crazy about prints. What annoys me most about it is that he thinks that he is the centre of attention “in a good way” when he dresses like that but really and truly, especially when the colours are loud, he looks like a clown. The fact that he doesn't even want to consider suggestions that I give him makes loving him hard sometimes, and also crushes my confidence when I am out with him.

Sasha, 31, graphic designer:

It looks like God wanted me to be a fashion advisor. I always seem to attract men whose wardrobes need consecration. I hate when he tries to wear one of his gentleman shoes with everything. I would forgive him it was a Converse, but no man. I also hate when he wears tight shirts and big pants, or when he just tries to throw in several shades of whatever he is wearing – it's a constant battle in our house. The only good thing is that he is usually fine with me choosing what he wears.

Marcia, 29, dental hygienist:

What annoys me most about my guy's wardrobe is the lack of diversity. He is the sweetest guy, but everything about him is so simple. I will get dressed up cute – heels and all – and you best believe he is going to be in a T-shirt or Polo and jeans or joggers. He owns his own business and not even when he is going to business meetings he will put on a button-down shirt. It's a tad bit frustrating, even though I know it's what he is most comfortable with. It's taking a lot out of me not to ask him to switch things up a bit.

Jamelia, 26, insurance agent:

I hate that he often chooses mismatched outfits, but I am equally annoyed that he does not wear his size. He always has to squeeze himself into everything, and he just always looks so tight and uncomfortable – almost like he's suffocating and is about to pass out. I also hate that he wears white socks all the time with his dress shoes, even though I brought it up several times. I think I will just have to start him off with half a dozen dress socks and see if he realises how much of a difference they make.

Then there is the 'joggers' trend – he wants to wear joggers everywhere, even date nights when we go to fancy places. I think the American culture is making them believe it's fine and acceptable because those guys we see in many of the modern movies follow this trend. I need it to be over.

Simone, 35, accountant:

My husband started a vest-wearing trend and, while I think that it has the potential to be cute, I don't think that his shirts fit well enough for it to have a sleek look. He is very proud so instead of stressing it, and since he seems to like them so much, I just ordered him a fresh set of shirts. Hopefully, when he sees just how classic he looks he will consider upgrading his wardrobe altogether and allow me to guide him in the process, instead of asking me about things after he has already made purchases.

Sherice, 25, mixologist:

I hate the whole socks and slippers thing, and the knee-high socks and sneakers. I think it is attention-seeking, tacky and ugly. My man isn't allowed to wear them whenever we are out together and the same goes for hanging jeans, and excessive amounts of jewellery, which he does sometimes. He is a good person, but his flashiness and lack of tact can be overbearing. I am hoping that I can nag him just enough for him to stop with the stupid teenager way of dressing.