We want to help you create an amazing date – here are some tips

Acandlelight dinner at an expensive restaurant, especially one that your partner loves or has been anticipating dining in, is maybe the gold standard for the idea of a perfect date. But celebrating love this year does not look like over-priced menus or schmancy dinners — switch things up with some other fun and exciting date ideas that are flexible for any hour of the day. If you haven't a clue where to begin, we have compiled a list of exciting ideas for executing the perfect Valentine's Day — and guess what? There are a few options on this list that won't give you anxiety about masks or social distancing.

Set the mood with breakfast in bed

Whether it is because you will have to work until late or you just want to make sure that your partner feels great every hour of the day, consider setting the mood for the day with breakfast in bed. Then, jazz things up with a mimosa… and well, maybe, showering together.

Recreate your first date

First of all, love is sentimental, which means that for many of us, it's the little things that matter. How about you recreate your first date experience (provided it was magical) or one of the date nights that your partner never seems to get tired of telling people about.

Plan a gourmet meal — prepared by you

With the internet and all your significant other's favourite gourmet meals at your fingertips, how about getting into the kitchen and making your partner's favourite meal? Ask her mom about her secret ingredients and do your best to make it as close to perfect as you can. Top that off with some roses, her favourite scented candles and wine, and you would have single-handedly caused her to fall in love with you all over again.

Get a couples' massage or plan an at-home spa day

If you would much prefer a relaxing evening catching up, getting intimate and spending time together while de-stressing, consider treating each other to a spa date. You have the choice of trying to book a last-minute late afternoon session or just stopping by the beauty supply store for all the products you will need so that you are armed to give your partner a mind-blowing massage. Top things off by getting a bottle of wine you both like and snacks in case you want to watch a movie.

Go stargazing or watch the sunset together

Many of us have 9-5s and chances are, that won't change on Valentine's Day. So plan a late evening into the night picnic and dinner for your significant other. Make sure to choose somewhere that has security and or is not too lonely. Enjoy the sunset and stargaze while enjoying the embrace of your partner to your favourite music, if you don't want to listen to the sound of nature.

Sip and paint

Great wine, dimmed lighting, good music and gourmet snacks in the backyard or your living room sounds like heaven even without any additional activities. But, add some canvas, paint and choose a still (image) with the guidance of YouTube (if you don't have an instructor) and paint a museum-worthy still life — but remember, just have fun, don't get anxious over the details too much and enjoy. Oh, don't forget to stop at intervals to enjoy the food and dance with your partner.

Have a cook-off

Ordering take out might seem easy and less messy, but where is the fun without the mess and well, a little fun-filled competition? Decide on a dish or two together, then each of you can select the meal that you will prepare from a bag with the two meal options. If both of you know your way around the kitchen, then perhaps you can up the challenge by going for giving your partner a mystery basket of ingredients and having them create a dish from the contents. Make sure that you dress up and enjoy the meals; and don't forget the scorecard. The winner, of course, scores a wildcard for the fun activities that will unfold in the bedroom later.