What's that funky smell?ID'ing down-there odours

MOST female gynaecological conditions are distinguishable by appearance and smell, and you can usually tell what you have, or suspect what you have, even before putting your feet in the stirrups at your doctor's office.

And many women know when something is off – whether it's a whiff of something odd when they're sweaty, when they've been sitting down for long, right after intercourse, or when they're on their period. When this is followed by itching and a discharge that's different from the norm, then a woman knows it's time to visit the doctor.

So what's that smell? Here are some of the conditions you can easily identify by look and smell, and which ones demand an immediate visit to the gynaecologist, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Bacterial vaginosis (BV) – The fishy smell

This is a type of vaginal inflammation caused by the overgrowth of bacteria naturally found in the vagina, which upsets the natural balance.

Women in their reproductive years are most likely to get bacterial vaginosis, but it can affect women of any age. The cause isn't completely understood, but certain activities such as unprotected sex or frequent douching, increase your risk.

Signs and symptoms may include thin, grey, white, or green vaginal discharge; foul-smelling “fishy” vaginal odour; and vaginal itching or burning during urination.

BV can only be properly treated with antibiotics, so it's important to consult your doctor. Antibiotics kill the problem bacteria causing symptoms, but symptoms often come back after antibiotic treatment.

Trichomoniasis – The foul, musty, fishy smell

Trichomoniasis is a common sexually transmitted infection caused by a parasite. Many women and most men with trichomoniasis have no symptoms, at least not at first. Trichomoniasis signs and symptoms for women include an often foul-smelling vaginal discharge, which might be white, grey, yellow or green; genital redness, burning, and itching; and pain with urination or sexual intercourse.

Trichomoniasis rarely causes symptoms in men. When men do have signs and symptoms, however, they might include irritation inside the penis; burning with urination or after ejaculation; and discharge from the penis.

Trichomoniasis is unlikely to go away without treatment. The infection may cure itself in rare cases, but you risk passing the infection on to someone else if you are not treated.

Yeast infection – that baked bread smell

A vaginal yeast infection is a fungal infection that causes irritation, discharge, and intense itchiness of the vagina and the vulva — the tissues at the vaginal opening.

Also called vaginal candidiasis, vaginal yeast infection affects up to three out of four women at some point in their lifetimes. Many women experience at least two episodes.

A vaginal yeast infection isn't considered a sexually transmitted infection. But there's an increased risk of vaginal yeast infection at the time of first regular sexual activity. There's also some evidence that infections may be linked to mouth to genital contact (oral-genital sex).

Medications can effectively treat vaginal yeast infections, both prescribed and over-the-counter types, in the form of antifungal medications which are available as creams, ointments, tablets, and suppositories.

A yeast infection sometimes gives off a yeasty smell — sweet, similar to that of honey or cookies or a bakery. The vagina might also smell like beer, flour, or bread.

Left back tissue after birth – the smell of death

Lochia is the vaginal discharge you have after a vaginal delivery. It has a stale, musty odour like menstrual discharge. For the first three days after delivery Lochia is dark red in colour. A few small blood clots, no larger than a plum, are normal. For the fourth through tenth day after delivery, the lochia will be more watery and pinkish to brownish in colour. From about the seventh to tenth day through the fourteenth day after delivery, the lochia is creamy or yellowish in colour.

If lochia smells like rotting flesh, it needs to be investigated and treated urgently. This problem is definitely due to an infection which might be in the uterus or in the vagina. An odour from the vagina may be an indication that there is some fragment of the placenta that is left behind in the uterus. This can result in an infection, resulting in an offensive odour with the blood that is being passed out.