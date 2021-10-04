What's the secret that could literally ruin your life if it came out? – Pt 2

FROM secret DNA tests and 'jackets' passed on to other men, to attempted murder, last week we played confessional for men who dished on the secrets that could literally ruin their lives if they became known.

This week, the gender with spawns like Delilah and Jezebel fess up to their own skeletons — some they'd kept in the closet, and others that just one or two close people knew before now.

LL, 50:

At 35, a single mother of two, and a bag of failed relationships behind me, and even failing to find a husband when I got baptised in church, I was pretty desperate to offer my kids the perfect home. I started to date my now husband purely by 'buck up' — he wasn't really my type, was quite a bit older, and less educated. But he was sweet and good to me and my kids. A few months in I decided that he was going to be my husband. I told him I was pregnant, and then told him that I would only keep the baby if he married me, because I didn't want to be a single mother of three. We hastily planned a wedding, and I asked God for forgiveness because I wasn't in fact pregnant. And try as I might, I couldn't get pregnant in time to not make the dates seem way off, and when Aunt Flo came, I told him I had a miscarriage. After that I just kept on trying, and each month, like punishment, I didn't conceive, even when my doctor put me on fertility drugs. I didn't get pregnant until two years later. We now have two children together, and are happily married, and I've already asked God forgiveness for tricking him into marriage.

GW, 28:

I know my karma is coming, and I'm prepared. I lied to my babydaddy who lives abroad that our kid was in an accident and I needed money to pay for emergency surgery. I even sent him fake receipts and everything. I know you should never wish ill on your kids, but I really needed the money to pay my rent, and he'd insisted on just sending barrels for our child, and not cash.

MP, 30:

I really, really loved my ex, and when he broke up with me, I couldn't handle it. I called one of the 'reader men' who advertise in the papers, and over about six months paid thousands and thousands of dollars to him to get my ex back. I even took out loans to pay this man. I did all sorts of things that I'm ashamed of today, and even seriously considered some 'monkey business' that the man suggested, when nothing seemed to be working. Looking back I'm so deeply ashamed, but at the time my mind was so consumed by the loss that I wasn't thinking straight. Funnily enough, some years later I had moved on, was in a new relationship, and the reader man called me to check up on me, to see if I still wanted to try to get my ex back. Lol.

JL, 42:

You know how people say that women are wicked and dry eye? That was me. I lived in America for a while, and got pregnant in my early 20s for a stand up guy, but I just wasn't ready. I took a taxi to terminate the pregnancy, then went home to change, and then went shopping right after. After the shopping trip, I went back home and almost passed out in the bathroom, because I needed to have rested. My boyfriend thought I just had bad cramps, and was so attentive, feeding me soup and getting me hot water bottles for my pain. Even now I look back at it and wonder what was wrong with me. Ironically, that boyfriend became my first husband, but we didn't have any children together. The position I'm in now, even though I'm pro choice, people, including my ex, would be surprised to know that I was so cold.

AK, 57:

Years ago I was involved in an international court case with my ex husband over custody of our kids, and I was spending a lot of money on lawyers, and the case was just dragging on, and he wasn't even supporting the kids, so I was paying lawyers money I didn't have. So I did the best thing I thought would end my problems — I planned to eliminate him. I watched enough Forensic Files and Snapped to plan it well too, and the only thing that saved him was that he had an emergency and couldn't show up for the court date, and just sent his lawyers. I did end up getting custody, and he did end up with a child support order, but if my ex, my new husband or my ex's wife ever knew what I was capable of, they'd be shocked.