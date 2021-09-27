What's the secret that could literally ruin your life if anybody knew?

WE all have skeletons in our closets — secrets, some so wild, that people may view us differently if they knew. We asked men, what's the secret that could literally ruin your life if it came to be known?

PT:

My fiancée thinks that I'm part owner in the company I work with, and I made her go along with it initially, because I wanted to impress her. Now the lie has gone on for too long for me to fix it, without her leaving me. The truth is that the business owners have my last name — eg Smith and Sons, but while my name is the same as theirs, I am not related to them at all, and it's pure coincidence. She thinks that I come from wealth, and that I have a fortune to inherit, but all I have is a ton of student loans, and my parents don't have two pennies to rub together.

MW:

When I was 17 I stabbed a guy from behind and he almost died. He had messed with my sister, and I was blinded by anger. Nobody knew it was me, because it was dark. I still live with the guilt to this day, but if people found out they would probably harm the members of my family who are still living in that community.

Luton:

I secretly got all three of my kids DNA tested, because they look nothing like me, and I don't trust my wife. They are all mine, and I don't regret the steps I took, but if my wife or my in-laws found out, I'd be in the doghouse. By the way, if she was to have another child, I'd still get that child tested too.

Teddy:

I'm the father of a young lady, whose mother I got pregnant when she used to take my taxi. The mother knows, and I suppose the child suspects, but the husband has no clue. She's now in her 20s and I would like to get to know her, but the husband is a powerful man and he'd probably kill me if he found out the truth.

Robbie:

I lied about my qualifications to get the job I'm in now, but to my credit I took a number of online courses, which means I'm qualified now to do what I'm employed to do. It's just that if HR was to really investigate, they'd see that I don't have a college degree.

SP:

I still haven't been touched by the Holy Spirit, and I don't want to marry any of the women in my faith. I'm actually agnostic, and it's ironic, because my family is big...big in the church. I just go through the motions, but I dream of the day I will meet my true queen who is a fabulous, independent free thinker, so we can travel the world together and not be tied down by religion.