What the stars have in store for you tonight

EVERY star sign has some peculiarity or the other, and when it comes to this season of love, those particular quirks have to be taken into account when we gift or treat our partners, while also appreciating their signs' influence on how they behave.

Author and “love doctor” Annabelle Sachin, who has been interested in horoscopes for years, explains how each sign's bearer should make tonight work from them and their partners.

Aries

The goal-oriented Aries is also a natural cheerleader, so tonight will have you encouraging your partner to be his/her best, even if the odds seem insurmountable. When you do this, the compliments will be returned, just the way you like.

Taurus

You crave physical touch, and there's a lot of that in store for you as you get cosy with your loved one. But don't entertain the habit of being blunt or stubborn — now's not the time for that. Just enjoy the day, and relax.

Gemini

Quality time is a must for Geminis, and what better day to demand and create that than today? Grab a book of poetry and stimulate that intellect with your equal, and make today super productive.

Cancer

Cancers just want to be with their special someone — the one who will have their back through the rough times. Just watch and see, tonight he/she will be telling you that they can't spend their life without you.

Leo

What better day than today to feed a Leo's ego — your partner will place you in the spotlight you crave. You'll also be showered with gifts, and will be treated like the star you are.

Virgo

Virgos show love through acts of service, and tonight you will go all out for your partner, showing them how much you care. Don't worry, it will be reciprocated where it matters most.

Libra

Your taste is impeccable and your partner knows it, so look out for the luxurious token to signify your partner's undivided appreciation. Back it up with a gift that's equally pleasing to the one you love.

Scorpio

You'll be transported to heaven and back, both through delectable fares and experiences, and between the sheets. Expect a surreal time with your partner, and ensure that you do the same for them.

Sagittarius

Tonight's all about adventure — that excitement that you've been craving. Create memories with the one you love, enjoying each and every part of the experience.

Capricorn

You like luxury, and there will be no exceptions for you today. Don't be shy in accepting some of the finest things in life, and start planning the wedding!

Aquarius

Tonight's the night to show your partner that there's fire behind that ice, so lose the reservations and let them see the real you. They'll love and appreciate you 100 times over for it.

Pisces

You think of other people's needs before yours all the time, but surprise! Tonight will be all about yours. Your partner will be showing up and showing out, and you'll absolutely love it!