WLI mourns Dr Pauline Audrey Knight

WLI mourns Dr Pauline Audrey KnightMonday, August 30, 2021
|
THE Women's Leadership Initiative (WLI) is mourning the death of Dr Pauline Audrey Knight, MA, PhD, and extends condolence to her family.
In a statement, the WLI said Dr Knight was an early member of the WLI, a special committee of the United Way of Jamaica, and contributed significantly to the advancement of the organisation and the crafting of its developmental and philanthropic programmes.
Established in 2004 by former US Ambassador to Jamaica Sue McCourt Cobb “to build bridges of cooperation in developing, implementing and sustaining projects which contribute to the well-being of Jamaicans”, the WLI has evolved into one of the island's most active private sector philanthropic arms, spanning contributions in education, health care, and advocacy, particularly on behalf of women and children.
Dr Knight, while working with founding members and guided by Chair Emerita Pat Ramsay, helped to frame the vision and purpose of the WLI and the work which has over the past two decades, benefited scores of Jamaicans, among them recipients of academic scholarships and mentorship and financial assistance to help survive challenging circumstances including abusive and violent circumstances.
Highly regarded as a social geographer in the public policy spheres encompassing work with agencies like the Planning Institute of Jamaica and Jamaica Social Investment Fund, Dr Knight shared her tremendous understanding of human behaviour with her “sisters” in the WLI and the people of Jamaica are the grateful beneficiaries, said WLI Chair Renee Menzies McCallum.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy