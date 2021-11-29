WLI thanks veterans with a cheque

SOME of them served in World War II, risking their own lives to protect our country and others, keep order and protect freedom. Now some are indigent, among Jamaica's most vulnerable.

The Women's Leadership Initiative (WLI) recently signalled their support for Jamaica's veterans with the presentation of a cheque in support of the National Poppy Appeal (NPA) and the Curphey Home, an infirmary established to provide shelter, meals, health and wellness care, as well as other social needs to indigent military veterans.

The NPA is the fund-raising arm of the Jamaica Legion established to oversee the care of military veterans both internal and external to the home.

Reneé Menzies McCallum, chair of the WLI, said, “We are happy to contribute to such a worthy cause. Our veterans deserve our respect and high regard for their contributions to protecting our freedoms. All praise to the Curphey Home and the Jamaica Legion for all that they do to care for our veterans.”