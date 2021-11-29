WLI thanks veterans with a cheque

WLI thanks veterans with a chequeMonday, November 29, 2021
|
SOME of them served in World War II, risking their own lives to protect our country and others, keep order and protect freedom. Now some are indigent, among Jamaica's most vulnerable.
The Women's Leadership Initiative (WLI) recently signalled their support for Jamaica's veterans with the presentation of a cheque in support of the National Poppy Appeal (NPA) and the Curphey Home, an infirmary established to provide shelter, meals, health and wellness care, as well as other social needs to indigent military veterans.
The NPA is the fund-raising arm of the Jamaica Legion established to oversee the care of military veterans both internal and external to the home.
Reneé Menzies McCallum, chair of the WLI, said, “We are happy to contribute to such a worthy cause. Our veterans deserve our respect and high regard for their contributions to protecting our freedoms. All praise to the Curphey Home and the Jamaica Legion for all that they do to care for our veterans.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy