IWD 2021: Women, we salute you!

TWO thirds of male respondents in the Global Institute for Women's Leadership International Women's Day (IWD) 2019 study, Global Attitudes Towards Gender Equality , agreed that women won't achieve equality without the support of men.

The men were asked to respond to the statement, 'Women won't achieve equality in [country] unless men take actions to support women's rights too', which the majority acknowledged.

It's the kind of essential support acknowledged by the men below, who have made their position clear this IWD — Women, we salute you!

Don Gittens, Lieutenant Governor, Kiwanis Club, Eastern Canada and the Caribbean, Division 23 East.

Jamaica, and by extension the world, is elated and honoured because you are here to make a difference, to give us hope, to give us life, and to make us smile. No other being in the universe is as special, exotic and beautiful as women. You deserve the utmost praise, appreciation and respect. Specifically, The Kiwanis movement is better because of your distinguished service. Wishing all the lovely and beautiful ladies a very happy International Women's Day.

Dr David Walcott, Rhodes Scholar, medical doctor, and founder of NovaMed

On this International Women's Day, it's important for us to pause, reflect and pay tribute to the past struggles of women, and more importantly, to acknowledge and encourage the untapped potential and opportunities that remain veiled by patriarchy. It is a day where we should make a deliberate commitment to uplifting women for the remaining 364 days of the year. May we extend beyond the pandemic with a renewed perspective that recognises the strength, humanity and divinity in our women.

Dr Duane Patten, consultant neurosurgeon and minimally invasive and complex spine surgeon

Women empowerment is essential to the advancement of any contemporary, civilised society. I support and continue to advocate for equity across genders. So let's continue to challenge gender inequity and empower women in every sphere, for the advancement of our society.

Reverend Karl Johnson, general secretary of the Jamaica Baptist Union

I celebrate women and urge them to resist any attempt to render them invisible and to continue to demonstrate the indomitable spirit that has made them the backbone of Jamaican society throughout our history.

#WomanNeverInvisibleAlwaysIndomitable.

Asif Ahmad, British High Commissioner to Jamaica

Just a few days ago I was asked to do a presentation to my colleagues in London and the international network which took me to back on a journey in time. As I look back on what I said, it was striking how much of what I covered referred to the role of women. History is largely a male dominated narrative which misses more than half of the story. In my own family, I had a great aunt who gave her life in the struggle for independence. Jamaica has its own story of Nanny of the Maroons, Mary Seacole and Olive Morris the suffragette. Let's not make the mistake of writing off the immense role women play in shaping our world.

Dr Christopher Tufton, Minister of Health

Our women continue to be the soul and conscience of our society. They are too often under-recognised for their efforts and sacrifices. Today, we appropriately salute them for their significance to family, community and country. Let's make today the start of the rest of all our days when our women get the recognition they deserve. Let's smash that glass ceiling. Happy International Women's every Day!

Dr Alfred Dawes, general, bariatric and laparoscopic surgeon

Shout out to all the powerful women out there raising families and juggling careers or hustles. Let's #ChooseToChallenge negative stereotypes about strong women who have to be assertive in order to succeed in a male dominated society. It's not a choice between family or career. It is not being kind and compassionate versus being a purpose driven go-getter. The strength of a woman is in her ability to balance it all.

Senator Peter M Bunting

Today and every day, it is important that we celebrate the many contributions women make to the development of our beloved Jamaica and the world. Our small nation has served in many ways as an example of outstanding female leadership; but in spite of our growth, we still have a far way to go in guaranteeing Jamaican women the same privileges enjoyed by men.

As leaders, we have to consciously commit ourselves to sustained and true gender equality, in both words and deeds. Let us enact policies which call for gender parity in private and public sector workplaces. Let us break down the tables at which women are not guaranteed a seat, and build new ones, with a seat for meaningful representation of all members of our society.

Mark Golding, Opposition Leader

International Women's Day celebrates the contribution women make to our society, and recognises the progress we still have to make in the pursuit of equality.

The pursuit of a just and equal society is the responsibility of all of us. Women nurture our families and are the backbone of our society, but their efforts are often not adequately recognised in terms of fair and equivalent compensation and other benefits.

In celebration of IWD 2021, I wish to pay tribute to Jamaica's women, and in particular those, like former Prime Minister Portia Simpson-Miller, who have played a pivotal role in the journey to build a more just and equal society, and who have been courageous leaders in the struggle for its achievement.

At the Summit of the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders in 2014, Michelle Obama shared in her address, “No country can ever truly flourish if it stifles the potential of its women and deprives itself of the contributions of half its citizens.”

On this IWD, and indeed every day, we must commit ourselves to guaranteeing the equal access of opportunity, power and justice to all women and all marginalised citizens. Only then will our society flourish from the vast talents and potential of all of our citizens.

Happy International Women's Day!

Dr Ryan Halsall, gynaecologist at ILAP Medical



Women weren't meant to suffer through their periods in silence. If your pain affects the way you live, its not normal. Change the narrative. #ChoosetoChallenge.