Women run for a cause at Sagicor Sigma Run

Women run for a cause at Sagicor Sigma RunMonday, March 21, 2022
|
The Sagicor Sigma Corporate Team Bubble Run saw participants from over 50 registered teams out in their numbers on Sunday, March 20, and among them were hundreds of women. Dressed for comfort in their team colours, athletic wear and sneakers, the ladies showed up and out as they contributed to the Sagicor Foundation's goal of raising at least $50 million towards the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH).
The Corporate Team Bubble Run was the first of two in-person events that form part of Sigma Run 2022, with the other being the invitational run on March 20.
All Woman spotted several women championing the cause as they ran with their teams and families.
