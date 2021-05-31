Women's Health Heroes



FRIDAY, May 28 was the International Day of Action for Women's Health, with a call to action for all to stand up for women's health rights – particularly the sexual and reproductive rights which are an inalienable part of women's human rights. The day was recognised and celebrated using several hashtags, including #WomensHealthMatters, especially as COVID-19 has exposed and worsened long-standing issues worldwide with women's access to care, as well as right to good health.

It's not just a woman's fight though – the call is for advocates and allies to start, and to keep mobilising to advance women's welfare and well-being. Among those championing the cause are our own local men, who are practising medicine, and other specialities, that heavily involves the care for and of women, some of whose stories we highlight this week.

In inviting men to participate in this feature, we recognised that through the duties they perform daily, they are responsible for, in their own way, protecting women's health.

Whether they are treating issues that impact women's fertility, childbearing potential, general health, mental health, or are practising a craft where they're passionate about women's health, they highlight this unwavering passion in our feature edition with the work they do with, and for women and families.

Dr Daryl Anthony Daley, JP

Consultant OBGYN at Gynae Associates Ltd /3D Gynaecology Ltd; senior registrar in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at May Pen Hospital; ACOG vice- chair West Indies Section; Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation Institute of America associate

Job description:

At May Pen Hospital, I participate at a senior level managing patients in the high risk antenatal clinics, gynaecological clinics, operating theatre and gynaecological and maternity wards. I also aid in the teaching of residents and medical students. With the experience gathered in the public field I am better equipped in private practice to treat all basic obstetrics and gynaecology conditions, offering an international standard of care to all women and referring to other sub specialities when necessary.

What made you fall in love with the job that you do?

My father is an OBGYN. I grew up watching his passion and excitement for the field. He handled his profession effortlessly – making everything look easy, and always did it with a smile. I said to myself, if this makes him smile all the time, I definitely want a piece of his happiness. As a result, from a very early age I knew it only would be obstetrics and gynaecology.

What would you say is your field's most valuable contribution to Jamaican women?

I would say the treatment of uterine fibroids. Jamaica and the Afro Caribbean region have a high incidence of fibroids. They can cause heavy, prolonged periods leading to anaemia and may be associated with infertility. Our medical and surgical intervention helps thousands of women yearly in Jamaica who suffer from this.

What makes focusing on women's health important to you?

Women are the alpha and omega of the human race. Their role in the home and office are secondary to none. I find most women open up a lot to their OBGYNS on many events occurring in their lives. Most recently, within the last five years, I have learnt to understand women much better. It is important as the woman's physician to encourage proper health and screening tools in patients to ensure not only early detection of certain conditions (breast and cervical cancer, STIs [sexually transmitted diseases]) but to sustain a long life. To me, ensuring women are well in every aspect of their reproductive and non-reproductive lives brings great joy and fulfilment to me.

What makes your field particularly dynamic and interesting?

I have a great love for gynaecology and aesthetics. I received formal training in cosmetic gynaecology in Los Angeles by the “godfather of cosmetic gynaecology and cosmetic surgeon to the stars” – Dr David Matlock in 2017 – learning the latest surgical techniques for vaginal rejuvenation and labiaplasties. I also perform non-surgical rejuvenation techniques of the female genital structures with the use of PRP (platelet rich plasma), the HIFU machine (high intensity focused ultrasound) and the fractional C02 laser. These treatments can be very beneficial for stress incontinence, recurrent infections, increased lubrication and sensitivity, increased libido and increased orgasms.

If you had one bit of advice for Jamaican women, what would it be?

Visit your OBGYN once a year for a well woman visit. Most women go to their OBGYN when there is an issue. It is important that you visit your OBGYN yearly for a in depth examination, Pap smear if due, STI screening and contraceptive counselling. Also any other issue you may have can be discussed.

What's one interesting thing that your patients probably don't know about you?

I love to travel and to network. People are always amazed when they hear my profession overseas and always interested in getting to know me.

If you could trade this job for anything, what would it be?

I always say, if it wasn't OBGYN, it would be a profession in the music industry – most likely an A & R and talent development. My passion is OBGYN but my love is music. I can't operate or see patients without some kind of music playing in the background.

Dr Curtis Alphonso Pryce

Consultant Paediatrician

Head paediatrician, May Pen Hospital; associate lecturer, University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI); lecturer, Windsor School of Medicine, Caribbean School of Medical Sciences and All American Institute of Medical Studies.

Job description:

I am a consultant paediatrician trained to manage the general medical needs of children and teens. I work in primary and secondary care settings and hence I am able to see a broad view of paediatric issues in the community in which I work. I am therefore able to utilise a balanced approach to treatment strategies. At this vantage point I interact with young baby girls, young girls, young women and of course their mothers on a daily basis.

I treat female-related medical issues on a daily basis, ranging from physical issues, including physical and sexual abuse, to emotional abuse, neglect, and anxiety. I also address preventative female care issues. These include vaccination for the prevention of cervical cancer, family planning, focusing on a biblical approach to a stable family life, promotion of sexual purity and reserving sexual exposure to a lifetime marriage partner, and early intervention related to advice re sexual activity.

What made you fall in love with the job that you do?

I love paediatrics dearly. Children are happy, hopeful, malleable, giving and grateful. It is the area in medicine where you are able to make the biggest impact prior to the onset of chronic permanent physical and psychoemotional issues of adulthood. Children say thanks sincerely, they say what they say from the heart. When you give them your best they are happy to return the favour with a response like, 'you are the best doctor ever', or 'I love you Dr Pryce!'

What would you say is your field's most valuable contribution to Jamaican women?

Paediatricians interact with children as early as birth and beyond. We have contributed to women's health with early interventions related to vaccination and improving quality of life of women in the society. This is exemplified by the administration and promotion of the HPV [human papillomavirus] vaccine which has helped to reduce cervical cancer in a big way in Jamaica. We are able to discuss with parents and their teens the benefits of this vaccine prior to onset of coitus.

We also play major roles in surveillance of issues which affect women and girls in the society. Spikes in sexual abuse cases are usually picked up and highlighted by paediatricians and presented to the different stakeholders so that appropriate measures can be put in place. We play big roles in counselling, guiding, encouraging young girls to make choices that will give them a better chance at a happier, safer life. We are involved in career counselling and support.

What makes focusing on women's health important to you?

Women play a big role in the stability of a society and Jamaica in particular, where women play a major role in our predominantly matriarchal set-up. Women are the head of most homes in Jamaica and particularly so in homes of lower socio-economic status. If we can make women's life more stable and meaningful, we will definitely be able to make major changes to the society at large.

If you had one bit of advice for Jamaican women, what would it be?

Be brave.

Be strong.

Be independent while interdependent.

Be the strong God-fearing resilient person that you were made to be.

Love your spouse.

Love your children.

Love yourself but most importantly, love and depend on God completely for your strength.

What's one interesting thing that your patients probably don't know about you?

That I have never began seeing a child ever without first praying for them.

If you could trade this job for anything, what would it be?

Nothing. I have been led to this job by divine guidance and would not trade it for price or penny.