Women's Health Heroes - Pt 2

Dr Jason E Copeland

Breast Surgical Oncologist, Breast Surgeon, Consultant General Surgeon Clinical Director of the Breast Health & Oncology Care Centre at Andrews Memorial Hospital, Clinical Director of Kingston Public Hospital Breast Oncology Service

What he does:

He does surgical management of patients with breast cancer which involves the removal of cancer from the patient's breast and the axillary lymph nodes. Depending on the surgery performed, some form of aesthetic reshaping of the breast is done post-removal of the cancer (oncoplastic surgery) or breast reconstruction if the entire breast was removed (mastectomy). Surgeries performed typically include, but not limited to, breast conservation surgeries, mastectomies, breast reconstructions and treatment of a spectrum of non-cancer breast pathologies. His work ensures improvement in the survival of women diagnosed with breast cancer, while decreasing the disfigurement that is usually associated with breast cancer surgeries.

What made you fall in love with the job that you do?

The gratitude of patients who are now survivors of breast cancer and have gone on to live full, normal and productive lives.

What would you say is your field's most valuable contribution to Jamaican women?

Leading a team of oncologists that is raising the standard of breast cancer treatment in Jamaica, as oftentimes the delivery of cancer care in developing countries such as ours is fragmented, delayed and disfiguring.

What makes focusing on women's health important to you?

The focus on women's health is important to me because there is a tremendous satisfaction in improving the long-term outcomes of breast cancer patients, while restoring self-belief, confidence and purpose of our women.

What makes your field particularly dynamic and interesting?

Breast cancer is a heterogeneous disease, therefore, no two women usually have the same disease. This, combined with woman's desires and her unique response to therapy, takes the surgical oncologist on a journey with the patient during treatment, often resulting in a close and long-lasting bond.

If you had one bit of advice for Jamaican women, what would it be?

Be aware of the feel, shape and look of your breasts. Any new or persistent change should be reported to your doctor immediately and you should start breast cancer screening at age 40 years if you are at average risk for developing breast cancer. If you have a significant family history of breast cancer, then a formal breast cancer risk assessment should be performed.

What's one interesting thing that your patients probably don't know about you?

I keep a small library of classic Russian literature.

If you could trade this job for anything, would you?

I would not trade my job for anything, I believe I have found my passion and my purpose.

Compton Patrick Beecher

Chief DNA Analyst

He manages the laboratory operations at Caribbean Genetics (Carigen)

What he does:

I directly, plan and supervise all analysis of the Carigen's DNA testing laboratory which includes paternity, forensics and molecular diagnostic testing. This encompasses developing and organising critical aspects of the facility including laboratory structure and function and programme scheduling.

I am also tasked with monitoring and planning for changing trends within the human DNA identification/diagnostic markets, including all new business development, implementation of new procedures, test systems and instrumentation and the methods of quality control that accompanies them.

The vast majority of our offerings are targeted to the woman. This includes detection of sexually transmitted infections which can lead to health issues like pelvic inflammatory disease, infertility and even cervical cancer when specifically dealing with human papillomavirus (HPV) infections. Our Harmony screens for prenatal testing is the new gold standard for detecting chromosomal abnormalities in pregnant women over the age of 35 and is a life changing test in determining the genetic health of the growing foetus.

What made you fall in love with the job that you do?

The fact that I can help people. Persons who use our services come to us with some issue that affect either their health or mental fortitude. Being able to talk to them, examine their case, ease their anxiety and put a smile on their face is enough for me. A good day for me is when a patient calls me out front to let me know how caring and patient my staff was and how they were able to soothe them through the sample taking process. Dealing with a pregnant woman who's especially afraid of needles is most challenging. Once they are in our care, however, we make sure they walk out that door happy and satisfied with the service and a lot less anxious. How we serve our clients and have them leaving with a smile at the end of the day is the most fulfilling part of my job.

What would you say is your particular field's most valuable contribution to Jamaican women?

Our company pioneered molecular testing for STIs in Jamaica in 2009. This has become the new gold standard for testing. Locally, there were limitations in the detection of certain pathogens prior to our test offerings. Since then, we have significantly widened the scope of what is tested for and ultimately allow the physician to provide better treatment options for our patients. Our HPV DNA screen is also becoming the go-to method for screening for the virus that causes cervical cancer and I believe this will ultimately replace the regular Pap smear because of its ability to classify and quantify the type of HPV present.

What makes focusing on women's health important to you?

I recognise that a healthy woman who can give birth to a healthy child will ultimately lead to the growth of a physically healthier population. Here is where men need to recognise that it is not about them because without women we do not exist.

What makes your field particularly dynamic and interesting?

Each day I see something different, something more challenging or someone who has a different story to tell and has come to us for help. I have put in test systems just to be able to help people who have health issues that could not be identified otherwise. Infectious diseases are also very dynamic. Ever so often we are presented with different infectious diseases which pose a new and more challenging threat to our population. COVID-19 has taught us this well.

If you had one bit of advice for Jamaican women, what would it be?

Get tested routinely and ensure your partner gets tested as well. Never believe that the problem lies with you. Men need to man up and ensure that their woman is and stays healthy.

What's one interesting thing that your patients probably don't know about you?

I've had this a secret for a couple years. A very well-kept secret. We have a very enthusiastic social media following which has grown significantly over the past couple of years. Through this media we have taken a no holds barred, dark and humorous approach to advertising about sexual health. We took a very sensitive subject and not only captured the attention of the audience but gave them a medium to laugh and at the same time learn about STIs and other health-related matters. With every new ad and some hilarious comments later the question is always, “Who makes these” “You need to show your face!”, “ You guys have the best marketing team ever!”. Well, here I am (Still hoping most won't read this!!)

If you could trade this job for anything, what would it be?

Never! I created a culture in our organisation where even under the most serious of circumstances we take time to laugh at each other and with our clients. Not many people can say they are truly happy with what they do for a living and enjoy going into the office each day. My employees are my second family and work is my home away from home.

Dr Kevin Henry, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist

What he does:

Physician/doctor who specialises in female reproductive health, pregnancy and childbirth

What made you fall in love with the job that you do?

As a medical student I was fascinated with the field and loved the mix of clinical medicine and surgery in OBGYN, and it was gratifying being able to help restore women to good health

What would you say is your particular field's most valuable contribution to Jamaican women?

My field supports women through some of the hardest, most intimate moments in their lives. We provide a safe and professional space for women and to treat women, we bring life into this world and on an everyday basis ensure women feel comfortable and confident in themselves

What makes focusing on women's health important to you?

Focusing on women's health is important to me because the female body is extremely complex and fascinating. Helping women through the various stages of their lives from adolescence to motherhood to menopause is extremely gratifying. Women need support in this time and being able to provide care and help to them during these phases has been something important to me during my career.

If you had one bit of advice for Jamaican women, what would it be?

To my Jamaican women, my advice to you is to continue to persevere against all odds, continue to be true to yourselves and don't let anyone or anything deter you from your goals. Take care of yourselves, stay healthy and make sure to keep up to date with your Pap smears and mammograms!

What's one interesting thing that your patients probably don't know about you?

That I'm an Arsenal fanatic and I love dancehall!

If you could trade this job for anything, would you?

I genuinely have a passion for what I do, so no way!