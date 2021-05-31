Women's Health Heroes - Pt 3

Dr Jordan Hardie, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist

What he does:

I specialise in women's health with a primary focus on conditions affecting the female reproductive system and pregnancy. I help screen for diseases such as cervical cancer and breast cancer, treating conditions that may impact the quality of a woman's life, eg uterine fibroids and endometriosis, and guiding her along her journey through pregnancy and delivery of her child.

What made you fall in love with the job that you do?

I fell in love with my job because of the impact it has on my patients' lives. The excitement of welcoming a new life into the world, and seeing the impact of relieving conditions that have caused significant pain and discomfort.

What would you say is your field's most valuable contribution to Jamaican women?

In my opinion, the most valuable contribution to women's health is the increase in screening for cervical cancers. This has led to fewer women being diagnosed with cervical cancer and fewer women dying from cervical cancer.

Women make such a significant contribution to our society in so many ways that focusing on women's health, in my opinion, is paramount to the growth and development of our nation.

What makes your field particularly dynamic and interesting?

Obstetrics and gynaecology is so interesting because it encompasses so many aspects of a woman's health and life journey from youth to menopause

If you had one bit of advice for Jamaican women, what would it be?

If I had one bit of advice for Jamaican women it would be to prioritise their health and well-being, both mental and physical.

What's one interesting thing that your patients probably don't know about you?

I am huge football fan.

If you could trade this job for anything, would you?

I would not trade my job for any in the world.

Dr Ludrick Morris, Consultant Paediatrician at Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital

What he does:

I am also head of the Departments of Paediatrics, as well as Infection Prevention and Control. In the above capacities I have provided comprehensive strategic leadership and overseen a true transformation of both departments.

In paediatrics, I work closely with the obstetric team to achieve best outcomes for the mother-baby dyad. Alongside a thoroughly dedicated and competent team, we provide routine and critical care to newborns including stabilising and transferring to tertiary centres. We care for children with common childhood illnesses including sickle cell disease, asthma and diabetes.

Childbearing is one of the most rewarding and challenging times for the couple, but especially the mother, and as such enormous support and empowerment in an enabling environment is required for best outcomes.

I am particularly interested in breastfeeding and empowering every couple (more so the mother) to make the best decisions regarding feeding her baby. The hospital's Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) Committee is currently working on an initiative to make the hospital a 'baby-friendly hospital'. This is where breastfeeding is the norm for feeding babies and breastmilk substitutes are not promoted, but recommended only when needed. Additionally, systems are put in place to promote and support breastfeeding during hospital stay and after discharge from hospital. The aim is for exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life and continued after the introduction of other foods up to two years and beyond. We are also promoting an enabling environment for staff who have children so that they have a comfortable place to express and store their breastmilk and that they get the time to express their breastmilk.

I am particularly passionate about breastfeeding because it has a whole lot of benefits to the mother, the baby, and the society at large. A few benefits include increased immune function and therefore fewer infections including ear infections, respiratory tract infections and diarrhoea, less risk of obesity and heart disease later in life. It also helps with bonding between mother and baby; mothers return to pre-pregnancy weight quicker, and there's better maternal mental health. I think supporting breastfeeding mothers is a relatively simple but absolutely important intervention that all men should get on board with.

What made you fall in love with the job that you do?

During medical school I was very much interested in neurosurgery, but after my first day of internship on paediatrics I was totally consumed by the speciality. There was a baby who came in with very high levels of jaundice and the mother stayed home sunning the baby. However, the baby stopped feeding altogether and so she sought medical attention. By then it was too late; the baby had brain damage. At that time, I knew I had to make a difference by being part of the team that empowers parents on knowing what to look for in their babies and what appropriate actions to take. Even though jaundice is common, sometimes it can be very high and cause problems, so once jaundice is noticed the baby should be checked by a medical professional.

Paediatrics is that speciality that acts as the guardian of children's health and well-being. Therefore, we do a lot of preventative interventions to ensure children stay healthy and, of course, when they are ill, we nurse them back to wellness. The reality is that on most of the visits to the paediatrician it is the mother and unfortunately some of the fathers are not involved. The paediatrician plays a vital role in that avenue, sometimes even reaching out to fathers to get involved and encouraging those who do show to stay involved in their children's care. Also, most of the staff working in paediatrics are women and therefore, the contribution is enormous.

If I should choose key achievements of paediatrics as a speciality, I would say childhood immunization and quality perinatal care of the woman and her baby. These two areas have saved a lot of lives and significantly reduced disability and death.

One of the beauties about paediatrics is that children do not pretend to be ill. When they are sick most times you know and amazingly when they are feeling better you know. They would be bouncing off the walls again. Another aspect of paediatrics is when we get to save a child, the reactions from the parents, especially mothers, can be overwhelming.

I really admire the level of resilience in women and the tremendous sacrifices the continue to make for their children. I have had parents who could hardly find their fares to get to the hospital, but they come anyways to support their children's recovery. Whether it is just being there or bringing that important bit of breastmilk, they show great strength and courage.

What's one interesting thing that your patients probably don't know about you?

I am a lover of comedy and music of all genres.

If you could trade this job for anything, would you?

I really love this field and I do not see myself pursuing anything other than paediatrics.

Dr Clive Lai, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist in private practice in Mandeville since 1987

“In my practice, I see females ranging in age from less than one year to over 100 years who may have gynaecological or obstetrical problems. Some of them come for preventative measures like Pap smear screening, whilst others come for definitive therapy like treating infections or bleeding problems, or surgically removing tumours of the female reproductive tract. There is also a cohort that comes for infertility issues. However, the long and short of it is, that I help to keep our women healthy and productive in Jamaica.”

What made you fall in love with the job that you do?

Interestingly, obstetrics & gynaecology was never my first choice as a speciality. It just happened by chance that I ended in this speciality, and for the past 37 years, it has become part of my life. I have tried to help women suffering from various female disorders, and it has been reassuring to see many of them returning to see their doctor, whom they refer to as their “gyno”. It is a feeling of delight when patients can say that they trust you and would not go to another doctor, and when patients can travel as far away as Kingston or Montego Bay to see you in Mandeville, because they heard about you. I always like to add some humour when seeing my patients, because it helps to relax them. I would say things like, “I am going to sharpen my knife for your surgery”. Sometimes, my patients do not know if I am serious or joking.

What makes focusing on women's health important to you?

Jamaican women take their health seriously. Unlike the men, they pride themselves in looking after their health and so, they will go to their doctors for regular check-ups. Jamaican women are getting some of the best care in obstetrics and gynaecology, and will therefore remain physically and emotionally healthy. However, we must not forget the spiritual side of things when counselling these patients. Our women must believe that they were created for a purpose and they must be advised to take care of their health, so that they can live long enough to accomplish all the goals and plans that God has in store for them.