Women's Health Heroes - Pt 5

Dr Sidney McGill, MA, DMin

What he does:

Dr Sidney McGill is a marriage and family therapist. He holds a Doctor of Ministry in Theology and Family Systems, a master's degree in counselling psychology, postgraduate diplomas in clinical sexology and leadership development. Dr McGill specialises in eco-psychotherapy and includes nature, breath work and contemplation as integral aspects of his successful counselling career. He offers individual and couples counselling virtually on Zoom and other meeting platforms and holds team building and marriage enrichment webinars regularly. As a community-building contribution, Dr McGill conducts free 30-minute relaxation exercises every Wednesday at midday on Zoom for people who feel stressed or want to nurture their peace of mind.

“I am a farmer at heart who has finally thrown off the conventional, medicalised, aseptic form of counselling to a more casual, natural approach: working with clients outdoors in nature under my mango tree or in the garden,” he said.

What made you fall in love with the job that you do?

I grew up seeing my father mentor young people. I suspect my passion for counselling is an outgrowth of those childhood experiences.

What would you say is your field's most valuable contribution to Jamaican women?

I am a sort of sounding board in that women feel uninhibited to talk to me about their challenges living with men. Talking about a relational problem can provide scaffoldings or healthier perspectives in a woman's understanding of men and their own contribution to the relationship issues. I am merely an unbiased facilitator for them.

If you had one bit of advice for Jamaican women, what would it be?

My one bit of advice to women is that they are not here to support or care for men. Their primary purpose is to make a significant feminine contribution in whatever form to the planet before they exit it.

What's one interesting thing that your clients probably don't know about you?

I train white homing pigeons to return home and so I regularly attend weddings and funerals performing dove releases.

Dr Clayon Richard Kelly

Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist

Maternal-Foetal Medicine Specialist

What he does:

“I am responsible to plan and provide care for the very high-risk pregnant mothers and their unborn babies, to ensure a safe pregnancy as well as delivery. I also manage general gynaecological conditions.

What made you fall in love with the job that you do?

I was nurtured and cared for by women. Growing up in my early years, it was always my mother, grandmother and aunt that ensured and secured my well-being. This, I believe, was the main driving force that led to my passion to care for our Jamaican women.

What would you say is your field's most valuable contribution to Jamaican women?

We have contributed significantly not just locally but also internationally in research in dealing with uterine fibroids, particularly surgical applications. This is important as we know more than 80 per cent of our women have uterine fibroids, with half of them having symptoms.

Personally, being one of the lead doctors in the first successful ground-breaking foetal surgery is memorable.

What makes focusing on women's health important to you?

Females, while innately blessed to house the developing foetus, also care and selflessly ensure that everything is done and happen in the way it should. This sort of dedication deserves devoted and comprehensive care to ensure not just their longevity, but also a fulfilled life and this is important to me.

What makes your field particularly dynamic and interesting?

A couple things stands out. One is that for my pregnant patients, I am essentially providing care for two in one, both mom and foetus. I also have an opportunity to care for females throughout every maturation process of their life, from puberty through to menopause.

If you had one bit of advice for Jamaican women, what would it be?

Self-care is the most important gift to yourself. Take the time to focus on your physical, emotional, and social well-being.

What's one interesting thing that your patients probably don't know about you?

Contrary to what is thought about doctors, I pride myself in leading a healthy and fulfilling life by engaging in physical activities daily such as going to the gym, going fishing as well as watching movies.

If you could trade this job for anything, would you?

No, but if I had to, it would to be a track star.

Dr Robert Palacio Reyes

Medical Doctor (Plastic Surgeon)

What he does:

My specialty covers everything related to reconstructive treatments due to physical alterations (acquired or genetics), burns and aesthetic/ cosmetics treatments.

Most female patients undergo aesthetic treatments as part of their biological, psychological and social well-being.

What made you fall in love with the job that you do?

Medicine has always been my passion. As a child, I always wanted to see the organs of animals and learn how they function.

I also love adding and giving value to people. To be a plastic surgeon allows me to do just that. We treat all age groups even pregnant women and patients with chronic diseases.

What would you say is your field's most valuable contribution to Jamaican women?

The most valuable contribution is geared towards their self-esteem and level of confidence in how they feel about themselves and look.

If a woman is happy about how she feels and looks inside and out, I trust that everybody around her will be happy as well.

What makes focusing on women's health important to you?

Because women represent the cornerstone of a family's overall health, ensuring they have access to quality care also can lead to improved health for children and families.

What makes your field particularly dynamic and interesting?

My job involves both internal and external transformation. There is a boost in self-worth and overall happiness in patients who suffer from depression, low self-esteem and self-loathing.

If you had one bit of advice for Jamaican women, what would it be?

Love and take care of yourself. You are your most prized possession.

What's one interesting thing that your patients probably don't know about you?

I am not as scary as I look.

If you could trade this job for anything, would you?

I really love my job and my patients. So as long as I have the possibility to continue serving others through health services, I will keep doing my best.