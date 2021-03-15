It's time to pivot!

OVER the past year, many of us have been forced to telecommute as part of the containment measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. And while for many employees this was a dream come true — more time for family and escaping the dreadful peak-hour traffic — this arrangement has not been without its unique set of challenges. One of the most concerning is that many of us quickly fell off the fitness wagon as we got sucked into a toxic sedentary lifestyle.

But there's good news! Personal trainer and fitness expert Gisel Harrow tells All Woman that maintaining your fitness at home is pretty easy, especially when you are motivated.

“It is important to remain physically active, even when you can't get out as much as you used to, or get access to the gym or physically see your trainers. You can't afford for your fitness regimen to derail because you don't have a couple pieces of gym equipment or room to move around as you are accustomed to. You have to get creative,” Harrow drilled.

She shares how you can still maintain a healthy body weight while playing your part to reduce the spread of COVID-19, with some equipment-free techniques:

Dynamic Stretches

These are a group of simple moves that involves continuously moving through a range of motion. Some examples of these include using your arms to make big circles in both directions, kick your legs forward, or simply touching your toes or even throwing your arms up towards the sky.

Jumping Jacks

This is a common full-body exercise that focuses on strength, raising body temperature and aerobic capacity. To achieve this you will stand with your feet together and your hands at your sides. Now, quickly raise your arms above your head while jumping feet wide then bring your legs together again, bringing your arms down from above your head back down to your hips.

Step-ups

Place your right foot on the bench or chair. Press through your right heel as you step onto the bench, bringing your left foot to meet your right, so you are standing on the bench. Then, return to the starting position by stepping down with the right foot, then the left so both feet are on the floor.

Lunges

Start by taking one big step forward, then lower your body so both of your knees form 90-degree angles, keeping your front knee over the ankle. Return to starting position, then alternate legs.

Air Squats

With your feet just a little wider than hip-width apart, your toes turned out slightly and your arms at your sides, engage your abdominal muscles and gently pull your shoulder blades in towards each other. Now, bend your knees slowly while pushing your butt and hips out, as if you are about to sit on a chair. Keep your head, shoulders and knees aligned over your ankles to balance your weight evenly, then lower your body until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Keep your knees externally rotating, or tracking over your toes; don't let them fall inward. As you lower your body, raise your arms up and in front of you no higher than parallel to the ground.

Walking high knee hugs

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart and both arms at your side. Next, you will raise your left knee towards your chest while using both hands to hold (hug) your right shin and pull your knee up as close to your chest as you can. Now, release the left knee, step forward and repeat with the right knee. Alternate your legs back and forth as you walk.