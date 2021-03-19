PHOTO: VM Group donates computers to Mico

Friday, March 19, 2021

Omar Williams (right), technology operating officer, Group ICT, Victoria Mutual (VM) Group, showcases one of the desktop computers donated to The Mico University College through VM's Refurbished for Change Initiative to (from left) Andrew Samuels, outreach officer, Mico; Clover Moore, assistant vice-president, group corporate affairs and communications, VM Group; and Rudolph Sewell, vice-president, administration, Mico. VM's Group ICT Unit, in partnership with Victoria Mutual Foundation, on March 17 donated 14 desktop computers to The Mico University College. The computers will be used to assist 70 students who are a part of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information's Sixth Form Integration Programme, which is hosted by the School of Continuing Studies. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

