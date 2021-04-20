I can now access Online Learning, says Student at the Montego Bay Community Girls' Home

The young ladies at the Montego Bay Community Girls Home, often referred to as Melody House, were in high spirits after they each received a tablet to enable them to access virtual learning platforms.

One beneficiary, who attends the Cambridge High School in St. James and whose name has been withheld said, "When our online classes started during the pandemic, I did not have a device to use. We [the students at the Montego Bay Community Girls Home] only had a few that we were sharing. But now I have my own device, so I can be on track with my classes. This is a great opportunity for me to access online learning and remain focused on my studies. I am very thankful to C&W Business Jamaica."

Each of the young ladies at the home, aged 12-17 years received a tablet from C&W Business Jamaica. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the ICT solutions provider has facilitated increased access to virtual learning. The company has, through its work with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, rolled out affordable plans for teachers and students. It has also donated devices to several homes, churches and vulnerable groups to increase access to virtual learning platforms island wide.

“We are committed to using our technology to enable each child to have access to education, especially during this pandemic. We considered the need of the young ladies at the Montego Bay Community Girls Home and were keen to donate devices to give these girls a chance at success,” stated Rochell Myers, Acting Director, C&W Business Jamaica.

Donated devices will become the property of the Montego Bay Community Girls Home to ensure that successive young ladies at the home will have access to support their learning.

Commenting on the donation, Yvette Mahoney, Operations Manager, Montego Bay Community Home for Girls, stated, “We know that with the right support, our girls have gone on to become teachers, nurses and major contributors to our society. This donation of tablets expands the learning opportunities available to the girls and equips them with the tools to create a positive path for themselves.”

The Montego Bay Community Girls Home was established in 1979 by three probation officers including current Board member, Christine Dexter. Since coming into existence, the home has supported over one thousand girls. The home currently hosts 13 young ladies who attend various high schools in St. James.