Coronavirus: Latest global developments

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis, compiled by AFP.

-The brutal new outbreak in India sets new records with more than 2,000 deaths in 24 hours as hospitals in New Delhi run perilously low on oxygen. The second wave, blamed on lax government rules and a new "double mutant" virus variant, has added almost 3.5 million new cases this month alone.

-Thousands of protesters massed outside the German parliament as lawmakers prepared to vote on a law amendment giving Angela Merkel's government power to impose tougher measures to curb the pandemic.

-A first batch of vaccine doses is expected to arrive in war-torn northwestern Syria, where millions of people live in dire humanitarian conditions.

-Disneyland Paris, normally Europe's biggest tourist attraction, will from Saturday host a mass vaccination site at its convention centre as France seeks to speed up its inoculation drive.

-Russian President Vladimir Putin says in his state of union address that the country is aiming for herd immunity by the autumn and hails the homegrown development of three vaccines.

-Nepal's former king and queen, aged 73 and 70, tested positive on their return from India's Kumbh Mela religious festival attended by millions of pilgrims.

At least 3,046,134 people have died of COCVID-19 around the world since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 568,470 deaths, followed by Brazil with 378,003, Mexico with 213,048, India with 182,553, and Britain with 127,307.