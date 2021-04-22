Coronavirus: Latest global developments

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis, compiled by the AFP.

-India posted a global record of 314,835 new infections in the past 24 hours – the most of any country since the pandemic began – as hospitals sent out desperate warnings that patients could die without fresh oxygen supplies.

-Tokyo Olympics organisers reported the first infection from the nationwide torch relay as the pandemic continues to play havoc with the Games, which are scheduled to take place this summer.

- Fake doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been sold in Mexico and Poland for as much as $2,500 a shot, the US drugmaker and an official confirmed.

-An unvaccinated worker infected with a COVID variant sparked an outbreak at a US nursing home where nearly all the residents had been inoculated, according to research released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

-After an international mission to China turned up more questions than answers about the pandemic origins, the World Health Organization is evaluating how to move forward through a diplomatic quagmire to solve the mystery.

-French-Austrian vaccine developer Valneva announced it has launched a Phase 3 trial of its candidate vaccine – the last testing stage before seeking regulatory approval.

-The US will offer tax credits to businesses that grant their employees time off to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or recover from its side effects.

At least 3,060,859 people have died of COVID-19 around the world since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 569,404 deaths, followed by Brazil with 381,475, Mexico with 213,597, India with 184,657 and Britain with 127,327.