Coronavirus: Latest global developments

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis, compiled by AFP.

- India's COVID cases soared to 20 million with 24 people reportedly dying in one hospital in the southern state of Karnataka overnight after it ran out of oxygen.

Experts warned that even the nightmarish official infection figures are likely to be an underestimate, with some patients dying in queues to get into hospital.

- Britain's Prince Harry urged support for India as he and pop royalty including Jennifer Lopez appeared at a star-studded concert in Los Angeles calling for faster vaccinations.

"Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World" -- which also features video messages from the pope and US President Joe Biden -- will be broadcast on Friday after playing in front of an audience of thousands of fully vaccinated fans.

- Thousands danced without face masks at a music festival run as a test in Liverpool in northern England in the country's first post-lockdown gig.

All fans had to show QR codes with their COVID test results before being allowed into the tent.

- The COVAX scheme which provides free vaccines to developing countries signed an advance purchase agreement with Moderna for half a billion doses of its jab.

- Travellers fully vaccinated with EU-approved jabs from countries where the pandemic is under control could soon be allowed to enter the bloc.

The European Commission is eyeing easing restrictions, likely starting with Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand.

- Greek cafes and restaurants reopened their terraces on after six months of shutdown, with customers flocking to soak up the sunshine and toast a return to "normal life".

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 3.2 million people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 577,045 deaths, followed by Brazil with 407,639, India 218,959, Mexico 217,233 and Britain 127,524.