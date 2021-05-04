Flow Awards Top Performers in Tech4Girls Workshop

Communications and entertainment provider, Flow Jamaica recently awarded the top performers in the 2020 EQUALS/GSMA Tech4Girls Workshop. The handover coincided with the 2021 observance of Girls in ICT Day.

Over 70 young women from rural and underserved communities across Jamaica benefitted from practical e-commerce training at the 2020 EQUALS/GSMA Tech4Girls Workshop. The participants aged sixteen (16) to twenty-five (25) years learned about the creation and marketing of a website using Shopify. The hybrid workshop featured interactive presentations from international instructors who left the young women motivated to pursue careers in ICT.

The top performers who received awards had encouraging words for girls interested in a career in ICT and highlighted the informative nature of the EQUALS/GSMA Tech4Girls workshop.

“If you are interested in pursuing a career in ICT – go for it! I am currently studying Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Technology and I am enjoying the journey,” said Toni-Gray.

Alana Powell, student at Immaculate Conception High who has ambitions to become a neuro-engineer, expressed positive sentiments about the workshop. “I'm truly thankful for being part of the Tech4Girls workshop. It was very interesting and informative,” said Alana.

Shadae Page, student of Dinthill, shared a similar experience of the event. “The workshop was amazing. If it happens again, I encourage all young ladies to participate as it offers a great taster of the possibilities that a career in ICT can offer.”

The EQUALS/GSMA Tech4Girls Workshop delivered in Jamaica, by Caribbean Girls Hack with RSC Tech Clubs, is part of a global series sponsored by Verizon under the EQUALS programme focused on digital skills training for girls and women.