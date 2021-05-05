Coronavirus: Latest global developments

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis, compiled by AFP.

-India released $6.7 billion in cheap financing for vaccine makers, hospitals and other health firms in a bid to dig its way out of its disastrous outbreak.

More than 3,780 people died in the last 24 hours, although experts believe that this is probably an underestimate.

-Right-winger Isabel Diaz Ayuso won a resounding victory in regional elections in the Spanish capital. The hardliner has soared in popularity for stubbornly resisting virus restrictions.

- The seven wealthiest democracies will discuss vaccines on their last day of talks in London to set the agenda for a summit next month, as they face growing pressure to share stockpiles and know-how with poor nations. India's foreign minister will join virtually because he may have been exposed to the virus.

- Brazil's former health minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta told a Senate inquiry that President Jair Bolsonaro repeatedly ignored warnings that his response to the pandemic risked causing the country's health system to collapse.

- An Australian court agreed to hear a challenge to the country's controversial ban on citizens returning home from India which threatens them with jail and heavy fines.

- Britain is spending £29.3 million ($40.6 million, 33.8 million euros) on new vaccine laboratories in an effort to "future-proof the country from the threat of new variants".

The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 3,230,058 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 578,500 deaths, followed by Brazil with 411,588, India 226,188, Mexico 217,740 and Britain 127,543.