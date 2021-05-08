Rear Admiral Brady reappointed to World Maritime University board

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Director General of the Maritime Authority of Jamaica (MAJ), Rear Admiral Peter Brady, has been re-appointed to the board of governors of the World Maritime University (WMU).

The appointment is for two terms expiring February 28, 2024.

Chancellor of the university, Kitack Lim, who is also secretary general of the International Maritime Organization, advised Admiral Brady of his re-appointment by way of a recent letter.

“The charter of the university provides that serving members of the board of governors as at its 35th session, who demonstrate active contribution to the work of the board of governors, may be reappointed for up to two further consecutive terms,” the letter read.

Rear Admiral Brady outlined his service to WMU:

“I have been a board member since 2007 and after this stint, would have served for 17 years including as the vice chancellor, having been elected in October 2016 and officiated as chair of the board in May 2017,” he noted.

“This was the first time in the university's history that the chancellor did not chair a board meeting,” he noted.

Rear Admiral Brady is the first and only Jamaican to be asked to serve the WMU in this capacity.