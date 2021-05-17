Coronavirus: Latest global developments

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis, compiled by AFP.

- Most of the UK took a major step towards normality with people being allowed to eat and drink inside pubs, cafés and restaurants.

Cinemas, museums and sports venues also opened their doors for the first time in months despite concerns over the spread of a more contagious variant of the disease.

- French pharmaceuticals giant Sanofi and Britain's GSK report "strong immune responses" in early tests of their vaccine.

- Europe's biggest tourist attraction, Disneyland Paris, said it will reopen on June 17 as France eases virus restrictions.

- Tourism-dependent Portugal welcomed its first British visitors after lifting restrictions to travellers from the country and most of the European Union.

- The Gulf tourist hotspot of Dubai is allowing concerts and sports events as long as spectators are vaccinated.

- More than 80 percent of Japanese oppose hosting the virus-postponed Olympics this year, a new poll shows, less than 10 weeks before the Tokyo Games.

- Countries belonging to the G7 and the EU can afford to donate more than 150 million vaccines to countries in need without compromising their own needs, UNICEF said.

- After much delay and on the cusp of a third wave, South Africa launched a large-scale immunisation campaign, targeting around five million people aged over 60 by the end of June.

- Singapore will close schools from Wednesday as authorities warned new virus strains like the one first detected in India are affecting more of its children.

- Schools also shut in Taiwan's capital Taipei to control an outbreak, and the island bans all foreigners from entry or transit for a month unless they have a residency card.

- China banned bids to scale Everest from the Tibet side of the world's highest peak amid concerns of infections by climbers starting out in Nepal where the pandemic is raging.

The pandemic has killed at least 3,381,042 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 585,970 deaths, followed by Brazil with 435,751, India with 274,390, Mexico with 220,433 and Britain with 127,679.