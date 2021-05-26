IT pros encourage ongoing ICT development at Hackathon

Girls charting a career path in Information and Computer Technologies (ICT) are being encouraged to continuously refresh their IT education and training to maintain pace with dynamic changes within the sector.

Citing the ever-evolving IT landscape, Stacey-Ann Burke, Manager, Presales Engineering, C&W Business Jamaica, said: “There has to be ongoing professional development, driven by your passion as well as the demands of the job. It is a requirement that you keep up-to-date with technology.” Burke was one of the company's 'Girls in ICT' panelists during the recent Caribbean Girls Hack Technocreativity Hackathon. A mentorship session dubbed 'Your Pathway to a Career in ICT' that served as a continuation of the company's efforts to inspire young women to pursue studies and careers in ICT.

Flow and BTC , consumer brands of C&W Communications - the region's leading communications and entertainment provider - were platinum co-sponsors of the event, which saw the panel sharing their vast experience and fielding questions from young women right across the region.

Burke's response was triggered by the question:

How do you stay on top of your game in a field that is constantly changing with new technologies being developed and introduced?

Burke who possesses over 20 years' experience working at C&W Business Jamaica, says her flexible work schedule allows time for studying to refresh her knowledge of technical areas and to participate in different forums, seminars and workshops - "this is critical in staying abreast with technology,” she said.

Shantell Cox Hutchinson, Director, BTC and Technology Operations, Bahamas, shared similar sentiments.

The Product Development Specialist with over 24 years' experience said, “there are industries that are dependent on our service. We must ensure the broadband is working. Everybody has a connectivity need and, in the pandemic, that demand has increased.”

Online usage has significantly increased with the vast majority of students now engaged in online learning and similarly, a large portion of the working population is now operating from home.

Global internet use has seen 40-60 percent increases in the past year and a number of technology publications have also noted increased traffic at 304 %, 609 % and 800 %, respectively, on Skype, WhatsApp and Zoom.

Chevonna Haughton, a participant in the mentorship session, later shared that “this discussion has piqued my interest. I would like to gain more hands-on experience in ICT, are you offering any internships?”

Other participants had similar thoughts and quickly pursued interests via the forum, reflecting their interest to delve deeper into the sector.

In its continued commitment to inspire girls and women across the region, C&W Communications through its consumer brands, Flow and BTC is also staging a video competition for girls between 12 and 15 years, where participants will submit a 2-3 minute video on the topic: Why is it important for girls/women to pursue a career in ICT?

Details on the competition are available at: https://flowfoundationja.org/girls-in-ict-competition-2021