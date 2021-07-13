Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce 10.63

Jamaica's multiple World and Olympic Champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran a stunning 10.63 seconds (1.3m/s) in the 100 metre, to set a new national record and become the second fastest woman of all time at this morning's third staging of the Jamaica Olympic Association/Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association Olympic Destiny Series at the national stadium in Kingston.

